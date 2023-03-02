As the Latrobe Center for Active Adults has been without a supervisor for several months, volunteers at the organization have worked hard to keep things going. One such way they are working to keep the center active is through planning a major fundraiser.
Volunteers at the center have organized a major fundraiser, a basket raffle, to be held Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center. Lunch will be provided, with the raffle taking place at 2 p.m. Folks do not need to be present at 2 p.m. to win. Tickets for the event are $10, and include lunch and 20 raffle tickets.
More than 75 prizes have already been secured for the raffle, with nearly 50 baskets and 25 gift cards and cash prizes. The gift card prizes range from Walmart and Giant Eagle to Latrobe Art Center and local pizza shops. Baskets include a new Keurig, doggie goodies, children’s items, house decor, food, wine and spirits, jewelry, a variety of homemade items, and even cash.
“We’ve got to have money to keep things going,” said volunteer Barbara Davis. “This fundraiser helps us to keep things going. We recently had to repair our refrigerator, and there are always expenses with running any building. We try to keep our costs as free or inexpensive as we can for our guests. This will help us to continue to do that.”
Davis said the volunteer organizers of the fundraiser have been overwhelmed with the community support for the fundraiser, and greatly appreciate all of the basket and gift card donations. They are hoping for the same response for the turnout at the event.
“We won’t be selling tickets ahead of time,” Davis said. “They will all be sold at the door. However, you don’t have to be present when we draw the winners to win. We will contact the winners who are not present to get them their prize. We really are hoping for a great day of socialization, fun and interaction.”
Davis said lunches can be purchased for $5, and additional tickets can also be purchased for $5. She is grateful for all who have worked to put the event together.
“Our volunteers have been awesome in donating baskets, putting baskets together, and making this fundraiser special for us,” Davis noted. “This benefit will allow us to continue to do great things at the center.”
Other small prizes will be given throughout the fundraiser, and the center continued to receive basket and gift card donations up until the printing of this story. Volunteers are confident there will be a prize for everyone.
“Come and win a basket or prize for you, a friend or family member, or even an Easter gift,” said Davis. “It will be a lot of fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.