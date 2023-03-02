As the Latrobe Center for Active Adults has been without a supervisor for several months, volunteers at the organization have worked hard to keep things going. One such way they are working to keep the center active is through planning a major fundraiser.

Volunteers at the center have organized a major fundraiser, a basket raffle, to be held Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center. Lunch will be provided, with the raffle taking place at 2 p.m. Folks do not need to be present at 2 p.m. to win. Tickets for the event are $10, and include lunch and 20 raffle tickets.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.