A groundbreaking scholarship opportunity has been established for students who wish to attend a Catholic school in the Diocese of Greensburg called the St. Pope John Paul II Tuition Opportunity Partnership (TOP). The TOP student initiative was founded by anonymous donors from the local business community who received Catholic educations and were profoundly influenced by St. Pope John Paul II. The donors believe that their Catholic faith, education and moral foundation gave them a great advantage in life. The Diocese of Greensburg is thrilled to announce they have committed $2.4 million in tuition assistance this year. That is the single largest donation by a family that the Diocese of Greensburg has ever received in one year.
Their commitment combined with $1.7 million in existing funds donated by more than 100 other individuals and businesses participating in Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program now make $4.1 million in scholarships and tuition assistance available for the 12 Catholic schools in the Diocese of Greensburg, the diocese announced today.
The Pennsylvania EITC program enables eligible businesses and individuals to receive state tax credits for contributions made to a qualifying scholarship organization.
“This is a major opportunity for our Catholic schools that is being made possible by visionary, community-minded individuals who understand how the impact of a private, Catholic education could benefit thousands of students,” Greensburg Bishop Edward C. Malesic said. “We are grateful for their commitment to our schools and families through this partnership.”
The Diocese of Greensburg is hopeful that the St. Pope John Paul II Tuition Opportunity Partnership will become a model for making Catholic education accessible to families who value strong Catholic teaching and formation as a necessary part of their child’s development.
America magazine wrote that St. Pope John Paul II left a legacy of being one of the most important world leaders in the second half of the 20th century. He was a man of conviction and principle who built bridges of peace between people of different countries and religions. He was a preacher and a teacher who drew historic crowds of men, women and children all yearning to be closer to God. He was front and center on the global stage as a defender of human dignity writing that, “Every threat to human dignity and life must necessarily be felt in the Church’s very heart.”
He believed that Catholic schools should be supported because they are critical to the formation and inspiration of young people. Children who receive a faith-based Catholic education have the tools they need to develop a solid moral foundation so that they can become good and independent citizens of the world who, like Christ’s Disciples, follow Jesus’ commands to love and serve God and their neighbors.
The national poverty rate in the United States is 13%, but in parts of the Diocese of Greensburg, the poverty rate is 19%, said Dr. Maureen Marsteller, superintendent of Catholic schools.
“Our Catholic schools have many advantages that others are not able to provide. Our schools create a caring environment where children can talk openly about faith in a high-tech academic atmosphere. Our personalized attention gives them other advantages as well. The student to teacher ratio is 13-to-1. And the high school graduation rate is 100%,” she said.
Families interested in participating in the St. Pope John Paul II Tuition Opportunity Partnership will be matched with an outreach and admissions coordinator who will accompany them through the application process. The coordinator will serve as a caring and committed consultant, providing personalized attention to students and their families so that every question along the way can be answered.
The parent or guardian of an interested student should call 724-552-2565 or visit www.catholicschoolsguide.org to arrange an in-person interview with the designated outreach and admissions coordinator to begin the process of applying for the St. Pope John Paul II Tuition Opportunity Partnership.
The family must then demonstrate a financial need and express a willingness to provide some financial contribution to the cost of the education and agree to support the child’s spiritual and academic progress. This will include the completion of the FACTS Grant and Aid application so that alternative sources of funding, such as EITC assistance, may be used for tuition assistance as well. However, the parent/guardian does not have to qualify for low income assistance to be eligible for participation in the partnership.
The student must demonstrate evidence of academic commitment and an enthusiasm for learning as well as a willingness to participate in at least one activity at the student’s local parish or faith community.
The family, along with the student, must demonstrate their commitment to the school as well as to their parish or denominational church through the donation of time, talent or treasure as able. They should earn recognition as valued servant leaders. The family must be registered members, or be willing to become members, of a parish or other local faith community.
Bishop Malesic said, “All the clergy of the Diocese of Greensburg are committed to caring for the spiritual needs of every student in the St. Pope John Paul II Tuition Opportunity Partnership so that each can deepen their faith, develop a personal relationship with Christ, enhance their self-esteem, and enjoy hope, joy and love of life.”
Today, many underserved children in Western Pennsylvania face disadvantages similar to the 30 million immigrants at the turn of the century; they relocated to the United States from countries like Ireland, Italy, Poland and Slovakia and were welcomed into Catholic Schools. Today we are at a similar crossroads. In the public education system many would not have the life-changing mentorship and leadership opportunities in an openly Christian environment that are available to children in Catholic School communities.
If your child is interested in becoming a TOP Student, please call 724-552-2565 or visit www.catholicschoolsguide.org.
To become a partner of TOP students and help provide additional scholarship funds, contact Michael Lucotch, Director of Development, at 724-552-2503 or mlucotch@dioceseofgreensburg.org.
