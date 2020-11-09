Nearly a week after Election Day, some clarity has emerged in Pennsylvania’s unofficial voting results as counties have mostly finished tallying mail-in ballots.
As of 5:48 p.m. Sunday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State’s website, 99.87% of the state’s 9,154 precincts had reported and 97.94% of the more than 2.6 million mail-in ballots cast in the election had been counted.
Mail-in vote totals buoyed Democratic candidates in statewide races, but only incumbent Attorney General Josh Shapiro was able to overtake his Republican challenger’s Election Day lead based on mail-in totals.
Shapiro trailed Heather Heidelbaugh based on ballots cast in-person on Election Day, but surged ahead on the strength of 1,906,739 mail-in votes, according to unofficial returns on the Pennsylvania Department of State website.
Heidelbaugh garnered 2,526,187 votes on Election Day to Shapiro’s 1,456,056. After mail-in and provisional ballots were counted, Shapiro emerged with 3,365,151 votes (50.64%) compared to Heidelbaugh’s 3,094,232 (46.57%). Libertarian candidate Daniel Wassmer earned 116,986 votes (1.76%) while Green Party candidate Richard Weiss took 68,458 votes (1.03%).
In Westmoreland County, Heidelbaugh took 56.64% of the vote (113,136) compared to 40.99% for Shapiro (81,879) with all precincts reporting. Wassmer took 1.63% in the county (3,256) and Weiss took 0.70% (1,392) in the county.
Republican Auditor General candidate Timothy DeFoor held off Democrat Nina Ahmad’s edge in mail-in votes (Ahmad had 1,769,901 mail-in votes to DeFoor’s 649,823) by virtue of more than twice as many in-person votes on Election Day (2,622,010 to 1,268,249). DeFoor finished with 3,275,322 votes (49.68%) compared to Ahmad’s 3,040,306 (46.12%). Libertarian candidate Jennifer Moore garnered 3.04% of the vote (200,555), while Green Party candidate Olivia Faison had 1.15% (76,070).
In Westmoreland County, DeFoor took 62.23% (123,043) compared to 33.90% (67,028) for Ahmad. Moore earned 2.96% of the vote in the county (5,859) and Faison had 0.86% (1,707).
The candidates were vying for the seat of Democrat Eugene DePasquale, the state’s current auditor general whose term ends in January. DePasquale did not pursue another term as auditor general and is seeking election as U.S. Representative in Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District.
It was a similar story in the race for State Treasurer, as incumbent Democrat Joseph Torsella’s advantage in mail-in votes failed to erase Republican Stacy Garrity’s advantage at the polls. Garrity led Torsella 2,598,961 to 1,337,582 based on Election Day totals. Torsella garnered 1,808,592 mail-in votes to Garrity’s 626,715. Including provisional ballots, Garrity earned 3,229,193 votes (48.92%) compared to 3,148,348 (47.69%) for Torsella. Libertarian Joseph Soloski took 2.19% of the vote (144,333) while Green candidate Timothy Runkle took 1.20% (79,389).
Garrity had a substantial edge within Westmoreland County, garnering 61.38% of the vote (121,523) compared to 35.56% (70,414) for Torsella. Soloski took 2.13% of the vote in the county (4,218) and Runkle earned 0.89% (1,756).
Republicans had substantial edges in local congressional races. Republican Rep. John Joyce took 73.54% of the vote (264,491) in the race for a second term in the state’s sprawling 13th Congressional District. Democratic challenger Todd Rowley earned 26.46% (95,163).
In Westmoreland County, Joyce also cruised to victory with all precincts reporting, earning 15,519 votes (69.59%) compared to Rowley’s 6,766 votes (30.34%).
The 13th Congressional District covers parts or all of 10 counties, including the Westmoreland County communities of Bolivar, Derry, Fairfield, Ligonier, New Alexandria, New Florence and portions of Unity Township.
Joyce is a dermatologist and internist who resides in Altoona. Rowley, a retired FBI special agent from Donegal Township, was running for public office for the first time.
In the 14th Congressional District, Republican incumbent Guy Reschenthaler soundly defeated Democrat Bill Marx of Delmont, per unofficial results. Reschenthaler took 64.79% of the vote (237,936) throughout the district, which covers most of Westmoreland County, as well Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, while Marx earned 35.21% (129,334).
With all precincts reporting in Westmoreland County, Reschenthaler netted 114,517 votes (64.95%) and Marx 61,573 votes (34.92%).
Republican state Sen. Kim Ward cruised to a fourth term in the 39th District, beating Democratic challenger Tay Waltenbaugh, per unofficial results with all precincts reporting. She earned 91,734 (67.68%) votes compared to Waltenbaugh’s 43,811 votes (32.32) within the district, which covers parts of Westmoreland County.
In the state’s 41st District, Sen. Joe Pittman (91,258 votes, 72.83%) had little trouble in his re-election campaign against Democrat Anthony J. DeLoreto (34,040 votes, 27.17%).
In the 55th District, longtime Democrat state Rep. Joseph R. Petrarca, vying for his 14th term in office, was edged by Republican challenger Jason Silvis, per unofficial results.
Throughout the district, which covers parts of Armstrong, Indiana and Westmoreland counties, Silvis took 52.35% of the vote (16,086) compared to 47.65% for Petrarca (14,641).
In Westmoreland County, Petrarca earned 13,140 votes (47.95%) with all precincts reporting, compared to Silvis’ 14,232 votes (51.94%).
Republican state Rep. Eric Davanzo, seeking re-election, defeated Democrat Robert Prah Jr. for the 58th District in the state House. Davanzo garnered 20,246 votes (63.23%) compared to Prah’s 11,773 votes (36.77%) with all precincts reporting.
State Rep. Eric Nelson, running for the 57th District, and Rep. Mike Reese, running for the 59th District, each cruised to re-election as unopposed Republicans.
Reese earned all 31,665 votes cast in the race throughout the district, which covers parts of Westmoreland and Somerset counties, according to the Department of State. According to the Westmoreland County Election Bureau, there were 684 write-in ballots cast in the race.
Nelson, meanwhile, earned 100% of the vote (28,290) in his Westmoreland County-based district with all precincts reporting, according to the Department of State. According to the Westmoreland County Election Bureau, there were 1,291 write-in ballots cast in the race.
