Westmoreland County voters who received their mail-in ballots for the May 18 primary election over the weekend should drop their completed ballots off at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg rather than returning them by mail, county elections officials advised.
Elections officials said Thursday that all of the more than 18,000 mail-in ballots requested for the May 18 primary had been sent out, and more than 5,800 had been returned by voters as of Wednesday. The last batch of mail-in ballots requested prior to the May 11 deadline was mailed out Wednesday and should have arrived over the weekend, according to Election Bureau Director JoAnn Sebastiani.
Voters who requested a mail-in ballot before the May 11 deadline and who haven’t received one by mail should contact the Election Bureau immediately. Mail-in ballots can be re-issued until polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
A drop box for mail-in ballots will remain available in the lobby of the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Monday, May 17. That drop box will be available until 8 p.m. on Election Day, May 18.
The county first implemented the regional drop boxes for mail-in ballots for the November 2020 general election. The drop box locations will again be staffed by a county employee and monitored by video surveillance.
The county is also still seeking poll workers for the May 18 primary election.
Judges of elections and poll workers must be registered voters in Westmoreland County and must be available to work throughout the day on May 18. Voting precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Judges of elections and poll workers are paid from $95 to $130 for working on Election Day, according to the county website.
A full list of specific precincts where judges of elections and poll workers are needed is available on the county’s website at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=6734.
For more information or to apply, contact the Elections Bureau at 724-830-3564. Applications can also be submitted online at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/FormCenter/Elections-7/Poll-Worker-39.
