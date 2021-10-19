Kathy Stiffey has lost many loved ones. Her twin sons and her husband passed away, as did her brother, her nephew and his children, her great nephew and her brother-in-law. Most of them were untimely and unexpected losses.
What she didn’t lose was her faith.
Or rather, she lost her faith when she was a teenager, but returned to it when she was 27.
“My faith more or less saved me,” she said.
Stiffey, who lives in Glenshaw, will be the keynote speaker Oct. 30 at the breakfast sponsored by the Magnificat chapter in the Diocese of Greensburg. It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Rizzo’s Banquet Hall in Crabtree.
Magnificat is an international ministry for Catholic women that was founded 40 years ago in New Orleans.
The local chapter was founded in 2007. Debi Byham, a retired art teacher from the Greater Latrobe School District, was the first speaker.
This will be the 50th breakfast since they began.
“Magnificat has grown across the world among women who are looking to grow in their faith,” said coordinator Patti Holtzer of Southwest Greensburg, who is one of the founders. “Every speaker who came to us came with a testimony that would help women to grow in their faith. Whether you were young or old, or if the speaker was young or old, no matter where you are in your faith walk, you always took something away from that testimony that brought you closer to Jesus and his mother Mary.”
Stiffey will talk about how her faith carried her through one tragedy after another.
Her son Casey passed away at age 21 from complications from surgery. His fraternal twin Kerry was in a motorcycle crash and Stiffey took care of him for five years before he died in 2010. Stiffey’s husband had already passed away in 2004.
“I lost all of them,” she said. “My oldest brother survived a plane crash then ended up dying of brain cancer years later. My nephew’s children both died from a rare disease when they were very young, then my great nephew died and my nephew died a year later. Then my brother-in-law suddenly died a few years ago. There were a lot of catastrophic type of tragedies. I know that everybody has their crosses to bear, but I feel like our family has really been hit hard. But all of us stuck together and our faith is what persevered.”
Stiffey was so affected by one loss after another that she considered driving off a bridge. She sought counseling from a priest and realized that although she was by herself she wasn’t alone.
“God places wonderful people in your life, and Jesus is the one who really hears you and knows you, and the one you can turn to and not despair,” she said.
“You can make the first step and Jesus will take you from there. He will carry you and take you where you need to go.”
Stiffey is involved in many different ministries at her home parish, St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Glenshaw, and has spoken at retreats.
Cost for the breakfast is $23 ($18 for students) and reservations must be received by Oct. 25. Reservation forms and instructions are available at magnificatgreensburg.com. Priests and religious are welcome to attend on a complimentary basis but should make reservations by calling Brenda Concannon at 724-836-2094. The Magnificat chapter prayer group meets from 6:45 to 8:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month at St. Paul Parish in Hempfield Township. Check the website for information or contact prayers@womentowomenministry.org.
