People who knew Mary Sampey’s family were shocked when her sister died from an accidental overdose of heroin in 2016.
“We are a close-knit family and always involved in the community,” she said. “No one would have thought that it would have happened to us.”
But it did.
How everything changed and how she and her family dealt with the loss will be the focus of her presentation at the quarterly breakfast sponsored the Greensburg chapter of Magnificat, an international ministry to Catholic women. It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 29, at Rizzo’s Banquet Hall in Crabtree.
“I met Mary when I was on the team for the Diocesan Women’s Conference last year,” said Karen Douglas of Greensburg, who is a committee member of Magnificat. “She has a lot of energy and positive attitude. She experienced a couple of traumas in her life, including the loss of her sister to opioid addiction. We know that many women have been touched by this crisis in some way in their families. Mary’s testimony will be about how her faith played a role in dealing with this crisis as well as other issues in her life.”
Sampey, who lives in Dunbar, has a bachelor’s degree in Catholic theology from St. Vincent College and a master’s degree in theology from Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio. She is an active member and cantor at St. Aloysius Parish in Dunbar and has served in roles in the Diocese of Greensburg and the Diocese of Pittsburgh. She currently is director of parish formation and Discipleship for Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish in Monroeville/Penn Hills/Pitcairn.
She also works parttime as the development coordinator for Connellsville Area Community Ministries, the recipient of nearly $50,000 that has been raised through the Angela Phillips Memorial Fund.
Sampey founded that nonprofit organization in memory of her sister and to make an impact in the community. It also opened doors for her to talk about her sister’s addiction and death, a topic that so many families avoid.
“I started to be very open about our loss,” she said.
Her sister was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, then autoimmune issues. She was prescribed medication for her pain, became addicted to the pills and turned to heroin within a year. She was 34 when she passed away in December 2016.
“We wanted to give back to the community,” Sampey said. “Connellsville Area Community Ministries serves the entire Connellsville Area School District and has the largest food pantry in the area. They have a community center and they put in a gym and have a theater program. We feel very strongly about giving young people healthier and better options to lessen the risk of using drugs or alcohol.”
Sampey will talk about how the family felt angry and frustrated through Angela’s addiction and death, and how they went into isolation. There were other things going on, too. Sampey was also dealing with autoimmune conditions and having stroke-like episodes, and her parents divorced, leaving her mother to raise Angela’s two young children.
“My husband Andrew and I also had three young children at the time – Ava, Noel and Andrew – and they and my two nieces were then all under age 7,” she said. “It was something we really had to navigate as a family. It was so strange because I found that the more suffering that I was going through personally started to have an impact and affected other people. I was able to utilize all the pain and meaninglessness, and come to a deeper understanding of Jesus suffering. I was able to become closer to him. I would obviously not be able to get through all of these terrible things without him, and I became a witness to people.”
Sampey took up running, which her sister enjoyed, and completed three marathons in Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio.
“I never ran even a mile four years ago, so this has been pretty awesome,” she said. “I pretty much cry every time I run. It’s an amazing thing I do for her and she would have loved to do it, but can’t. I think a lot of times when we lose someone, yes, they died. But my sister did live and her life was still a blessing and had so much meaning. Our lives are a gift given from God, and we need to be living our lives every day.”
Sampey will be incorporating that message into her testimony at the breakfast.
“I’ll be talking about suffering, not just about my sister and her story, or about me, but whatever suffering that other people are going through,” she said. “I will talk about how to cling to your faith and how to navigate through the challenges. And I also want people to understand the meaning behind suffering, and why we suffer as Christians. We were told that we would, and that we would have to take up our cross and follow Jesus if we want to be one of his disciples.”
Her own experiences, she added, have made her a more compassionate listener in her church ministries, and more able to witness.
“Women bear so much pain and worry and have stress and anxiety,” she said. “We carry that as mothers and as daughters. We are a lot of time the core of the family. I want women to know that it’s OK to have your anxiety and pain and worries, and grieving and anything you are going through. Jesus wants you to present these wounds to him and draw closer to him, and know that you are not alone.”
Reservations are $25 ($20 for students). For last-minute reservations, call Brenda Concannon at 724-836-2094.
The Greensburg chapter of Magnificat has a prayer and praise night from 6:45 to 8:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month at St. Paul Parish in Hempfield Township. For information, email prayers@womentowomenministry.org or visit magnificatgreensburg.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.