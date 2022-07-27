Colleen Christe comes from a solidly Catholic family of priests, bishops, nuns and a cardinal. Her ancestors include a founder of Catholic University of America, writer of the Baltimore Catechism, and one who served on the first Vatican Council.
Two cousins, Father John Mary and Mother Magdalene, founded the Mission of Divine Mercy in Texas. The family is also related to Mother Catherine Spalding, a founder and longtime mother superior of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth in Kentucky.
Her parents founded the Body of Christ Prayer Community in New Jersey, her father was a deacon and her brother is priest, Father Ray Rodrigue in Newark.
“There was a lot of pressure on me to be holy when I was growing up,” she told the Bulletin in a phone interview. “But I kind of wanted to find my own way and figure out what I believed.”
Christe, who lives in Morgantown, West Virginia, will be the keynote speaker on Saturday at the quarterly breakfast sponsored by the Greensburg chapter of Magnificat, an international ministry for Catholic women. It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Rizzo’s Banquet Hall in Crabtree.
“We heard her story on Patchwork Heart Radio, in a podcast called ‘A Mother’s Love,’” Karen Douglas of Greensburg, one of committee members of Magnificat, said about why they wanted her to speak at their event.
Christe abandoned her faith in middle school.
“I finally found myself when I was 21,” she said. “I hit the lowest point and was desperate. I just felt so lonely and I hadn’t been to Mass in years. I just got down on my knees in my bedroom and cried out, ‘God, if you are real, I need you to prove it to me. I need you to change my life and I promise I will serve you every day for the rest of my life.’ He answered big time.”
She went to Mass the following Sunday where she met the man who would become her husband, Dan.
Christe has devoted her career to serving her faith. She has been on the Bishop’s Evangelization Committee for the Diocese of Richmond, Virginia, on her parish council, and has organized retreats, events and pilgrimages. She was the leader of a prayer and healing ministry for nearly seven years.
In July 2020, she accepted a position as director of programs development for campus ministry at St. John University Parish on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown. She has, she said, “eight living children and three in heaven.”
She has spoken on numerous topics of faith and prayer, and on Saturday, her focus will be on the first of her three deceased children.
“The heart of my testimony is that I had an abortion when I was 17, and I was so convinced that I was unlovable and that God would never be able to love me past that,” she said. “I just could not forgive myself, but God proved his love to me and lifted me up out of this pit of despair. He has given me this beautiful ministry. God is using my pain and my story to help others.”
Christe noted that women today are being challenged and pulled in so many directions, and are expected to do so many things.
“I think that they just want peace,” she said. “We neglect ourselves and we neglect to just sit in the presence of God and let him love us. That’s where our strength comes from.”
Through her experience in presenting different programs, she’s seen that many people have difficulty finding time to pray.
“They want to know how to listen to God’s voice,” she said. “They don’t think that they have time for prayer, but you can pray anywhere and it doesn’t have to be complicated. You can pray in the shower or in the car. You can pray anywhere, any time. That’s what many people are struggling with, and some right now are even struggling to believe in God.”
People often come up to Christe after her talks to share stories of their own challenges. Sometimes they’re in tears.
“That is very humbling for me,” she said. “I would not be here today without the mercy of God. I implore people to seek that mercy and forgiveness and not be bound up by the wounds of their past.”
The cost for the breakfast is $23 ($18 for students) and phone reservation must be made by noon Friday by calling Brenda Concannon at 724-836-2094. Priests and religious leaders are welcome to attend on a complimentary basis, but must pre-register.
