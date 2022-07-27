Colleen Criste

Colleen Christe comes from a solidly Catholic family of priests, bishops, nuns and a cardinal. Her ancestors include a founder of Catholic University of America, writer of the Baltimore Catechism, and one who served on the first Vatican Council.

Two cousins, Father John Mary and Mother Magdalene, founded the Mission of Divine Mercy in Texas. The family is also related to Mother Catherine Spalding, a founder and longtime mother superior of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth in Kentucky.

