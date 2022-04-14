Pat Higginbotham converted to Catholicism in 1981 and a year later, she was calling 1982 “the winter of my discontent.”
There were still many things she had to do in her faith journey, and until she dealt with them, she said, “There was a lot of pressure and a lot of life circumstances that made me pretty miserable and unhappy. It was a very difficult time.”
On Saturday, April 30, Higginbotham, who lives in Morgantown, West Virginia, will be guest speaker at the quarterly breakfast sponsored by the Greensburg Chapter of Magnificat, an international ministry to Catholic women. It will be held 9 a.m. to noon in the banquet hall at Rizzo’s Malabar Inn in Crabtree.
“Pat is a prayerful woman,” said Karen Douglas of Greensburg, who is a committee member for the chapter that includes the four counties in the Diocese of Greensburg. “What stood out to me in her testimony were the examples of times in her life when she listened to and followed the Holy Spirit, and the times that she neglected to do so. She pondered the reasons for those decisions and what God was trying to tell her in those situations.”
Several things influenced Higginbotham’s journey, including an invitation from a friend to attend a prayer meeting.
“It was different, but yet it had something to it,” Higginbotham said. “I didn’t know what it was, but it kept me going back.”
Then another friend got her involved in starting a Teens Encounter Christ chapter for their parish youth.
“There was nothing for them in the area,” she said. “What I learned from them is that teens hunger for the Lord and when that hunger is quenched, they are on fire for the Lord.”
Then she became involved in ministries at the nearby Alderson and Hazelton prison facilities.
“How heartbreaking it was to see them,” Higginbotham said about the inmates. “I came to understand what the Lord meant when he said, when I was in prison, did you visit me?”
In 2008, she helped form the Morgantown Our Lady of Grace Magnificat Chapter, which held its first breakfast in 2012. As part of the regional district of nine chapters, members attended a retreat at St. Emma’s Monastery in Greensburg, hosted by the Greensburg chapter.
“So we got to know the women at the Greensburg chapter and they did very special things to make us feel welcome,” she said. “We often attended each other’s breakfasts to listen to the speakers, and then we would invite them to speak at our breakfasts.”
Higginbotham is still involved with her chapter but now serves on Magnificat’s central service team.
“We are always looking for women who are able to express that consistent faith in the Lord in spite of what the world threw at them,” she said. “Life is hard, and yet we’re always able to be victors rather than victims. We are looking for women with inspiring messages that can speak to women’s lives, and that can make them think that if God can do that for her, he can do that for me.”
She will share her own challenges and disappointments, and talk about the times that she didn’t “heed the voice of the Holy Spirit.” She calls it a journey fraught with both failure and fortune.
“I think that women today are facing a lot of worldly challenges that affect all people,” she said. “Materialism, fear, doubt and erosion of Christianity is happening throughout the world. People are still hungry for that relationship with the Lord, but they end up trying to fill that hunger with other things that don’t satisfy.”
The cost of the breakfast is $23 ($18 for students) and pre-registration is required by April 25. Make checks payable to Magnificat Greensburg and send to Brenda Concannon, 162 Bus Garage Rd., Greensburg, Pa. 15601. The breakfast is open to women of all denominations. Priests and religious leaders are welcome to attend on a complimentary basis, but must register by calling Brenda at 724-836-2094. Magnificat has a chapter prayer group that meets from 6:45 to 8:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month at St. Paul Parish in Carbon (Hempfield Township). The website is magnificatgreensburg.com.
