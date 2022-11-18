The charges against the man accused of killing Cassandra Gross back in 2018 have moved forward after Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady found the Commonwealth’s case had sufficient evidence to move forward.

The decision was made after a nearly two hour preliminary hearing where the state called on nine witnesses and submitted 11 exhibits as supporting evidence. More than 20 friends and family of Cassandra attended the hearing.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

