The charges against the man accused of killing Cassandra Gross back in 2018 have moved forward after Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady found the Commonwealth’s case had sufficient evidence to move forward.
The decision was made after a nearly two hour preliminary hearing where the state called on nine witnesses and submitted 11 exhibits as supporting evidence. More than 20 friends and family of Cassandra attended the hearing.
Thomas George Stanko, 52, was silent as he was escorted into the courtroom. Throughout the preliminary trial he only spoke occasionally to his attorney, Marc Daffner, as the state questioned its witnesses. Both James Lazar and Katie Ranker, assistant district attorneys for Westmoreland County, represented the state in the case.
The prosecution opened the preliminary hearing by calling Cassandra’s parents, Kathe and Harry, to testify.
Both confirmed details regarding their relationship with their daughter and when they discovered she was missing.
Kathe told the judge her and her daughter would talk four to five times a day over the phone and in person. She and Cassandra had last spoken on April 7 and made plans to eat over at Kathe’s house. But the next day, Cassandra never showed and calls to her cell phone went unanswered.
On April 9, Cassandra’s father went over to her home to care for her dog, Baxter. Harry told the judge they took care of the dog while she was at work in Pittsburgh.
When Harry arrived at her home, neither she nor Baxter were there. Cassandra had a feeding bowl for when she traveled with Baxter and the dog was also diabetic, requiring insulin treatments. Both the bowl and insulin were missing, he testified.
“If she didn’t go to work she would call and tell us,” Harry said.
During her testimony, Kathe would not say Cassandra and Stanko had a relationship.
“It was more like being stalked,” she said.
Kathe said Stanko would constantly call Cassandra, follow her around town and threaten her and her family.
She recalled one incident about a month prior to her disappearance where Cassandra called her mother and said Stanko was following her in another vehicle. Kathe had Cassandra drive to her parents home where she confronted Stanko with a baseball bat. She told Stanko to leave or she would “hit a home run with his head.”
Kathe said Stanko replied with a string of vulgarities and threats.
“You don’t want to (expletive) with me,” Kathe recalled Stanko saying.
None of the other evidence directly related to Cassandra’s disappearance provided at the preliminary hearing went beyond what investigators with the Pennsylvania State Police knew in 2018 and was filed in the Oct. 27 affidavit.
Gross’s 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander was found by the now retired commander of PSP Troop B in Washington, Joseph Ruggery. He told the judge he was out with friends riding off-road motorcycles on the trails near Twin Lakes Park on April 8 when they initially spotted a burned car near the railroad tracks.
Ruggery attempted to get either the license plate or VIN number of the vehicle to report the burned and abandoned car to railroad police but the damage was too severe. He also noted that while clearing ash from the VIN number plate, the car was cool to the touch.
The next day, Ruggery contacted a friend who he thought was employed with Norfolk Southern but turned out to be employed with another railroad. Ruggery eventually contacted police with Norfolk Southern and notified them of the vehicle. State police were able to later identify the car as Cassandra’s through a hidden VIN number plate.
The car was found about two miles from Stanko’s mother’s home. Cassandra’s dog was also found in the area by a woman driving along Carney Road.
At Stanko’s home on Macey Road in Unity Township, police found at least 42 burned or melted items. Some of those items were found in a yellow bag Stanko tossed while running away from police while executing an arrest warrant in an unrelated matter. Others were found in a burn barrel.
James McKenzie, a criminal investigator with the PSP, noted specific items such as metal arms from a pair of Coach glasses and a broken medicine vial similar to the one used to hold Baxter’s insulin. McKenzie said police were given a pair of glasses exactly like what Cassandra had purchased earlier in the year, along with an insulin vial, to compare with the evidence they had. Both matched up, he testified.
The state also entered into evidence, a photo taken from surveillance video of Cassandra during the last time she was seen on April 7 at the Parkwood Inn Restaurant in Southwest Greensburg. The photo showed Cassandra wearing the glasses.
Shortly after leaving the Parkwood Inn Restaurant is when Kathe talked to her daughter for the last time. Her cell phone’s final pings to two towers near Stanko’s home were at 4:16 and 4:17 p.m., according to McKenzie. The two also exchanged text messages and phone calls prior to, making plans to go roller skating and Cassandra asking Stanko to purchase some food items to make potato soup.
Text messages from Stanko on April 9 also show him asking where Cassandra is and why he hasn’t heard from her. Despite the messages, Stanko never contacted police about her possibly missing nor did he ever follow up with detectives once the investigation was underway.
McKenzie said he believed the text messages were a ploy by Stanko to make him look innocent.
McKenzie also described makeup and ointment purchased at Wal-Mart by Stanko on April 9 that he believes was used to cover up scabbing and what appeared to be burn marks. He also noted that Stanko’s left eyebrow appeared to be burned off.
Before his arrest on April 13, Stanko sought treatment at a MedExpress in Latrobe for the facial marks. Stanko told doctors he had fallen out of a pine tree. McKenzie said he was aware that Stanko sought care by doctors there but when questioned, the doctor said Stanko’s injuries were inconsistent with what he told them and appeared to be burn related.
Daffener did not contest any of the evidence and witness put forth by the prosecution but did object to their final witness - Stanko’s ex-wife - who claimed he was abusive and threatening during their entire relationship.
Daffener claimed the witness was only to provide a characterization of Stanko that he’s a bad person. The Commonwealth argued having his ex-wife testify was not for a general characterization but to establish a motive for Stanko killing Cassandra. Judge Mahady ruled to allow the witness on those grounds.
The woman, who the Bulletin is not naming, was visibly shaken during her testimony.
During their one and a half year relationship between 2015-16, the woman said Stanko would choke her, drag her down the steps and throw her out of the house when he was unhappy with her.
She filed two protection from abuse orders, once before the marriage and another when she finally left him. She told the judge she only dropped the first PFA and married Stanko because he was persistent and led her to believe things would be different. But the abuse continued, she testified.
“He said he would kill me or my family, that he could kill me any time and no one would ever find me,” she said while sobbing.
The woman also claimed Stanko would stalk her, similar to what Kathe described, with Stanko following the woman around town, pounding on her door and appearing by her bedroom window.
“It never stopped,” she said.
But the stalking and abuse did eventually stop some time in 2017, which prosecutors said was around the time Cassandra and Stanko began a relationship.
After the state rested its case, Daffner argued it did not meet the threshold to show jurisdiction. He noted there has been no confession by Stanko, no comments made to third parties by him saying he killed Cassandra and a lack of hard physical evidence such as blood. The elephant in the room is there is no body or evidence of Cassandra’s murder and with neighboring states only an hour away, it is hard to prove that if she was killed, she was killed in Pennsylvania, Daffner argued.
With no statute of limitations on the crime of criminal homicide and Stanko serving a three year prison sentence in Westmoreland County Prison on federal firearm charges, Daffner asked the judge to dismiss the case until the state can provide more evidence.
Lazar countered Daffner’s argument that the state must wait for Stanko to confess. He added that during a preliminary hearing the standard of evidence is not beyond a reasonable doubt but prima facie - taking the evidence at face value to determine if a jury trial is warranted to weigh the evidence.
Mahady agreed the state had met the requirement and held for court all four charges related to Cassandra’s murder. Stanko will have a formal arraignment on Jan. 25 at the county courthouse in Greensburg.
After the hearing, Kathe said, “It is horrible that one person could do that to another human being.”
She wishes her daughter would have listened to her and never got involved with Stanko.
George Boehme, Cassandra’s cousin, said the family would like to know where her body is but doesn’t believe they will.
“We hoped to have found her but at this point it's been four and a half years later so I’m not sure,” he said.
As for his message to Stanko:
“It’s time to face the music,” Boehme said.
Stanko made no comments as he was led out by the Westmoreland County Sherrif's Department to be taken back to prison. After the hearing Daffner said both parties have a tough case ahead of them.
“This is a very difficult type of case when you don't have the remains of an individual that is presumed to be dead,” Daffner said. “Because not only does that hurt the Commonwealth who has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a homicide occurred, but the defense doesn't have an opportunity to test forensics and manners and things like that.”
