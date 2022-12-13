A local organization helping to feed people during the holidays is once again preparing to dish out more than 300 meals for Christmas.
Last month, Making A Difference (MAD) handed out 325 Thanksgiving meals to Derry, Latrobe and Blairsville residents.
Susan Patrick, one of the founding members of MAD, said the group is planning on distributing at least 325 meals Dec. 23. Along with the meals, toy donations collected in partnership with Ianni’s Pizza in New Derry will be handed out to kids MAD has helped throughout the year. The big guy himself, Santa Claus, is also expected to make an appearance, Patrick said.
Those who will be alone for Christmas or in need of a holiday meal are encouraged to sign up online on MAD’s Facebook page. For anyone not on the social media site, MAD can also be reached by telephone at 724-694-6945.
MAD is also looking for volunteers to help prepare, pack and deliver meals to individuals and families. Anyone interested in helping this year should also reach out to MAD through either its Facebook page or by phone, Patrick said.
Along with the toy drive, MAD has partnered with two area businesses this week to raise money for the Christmas dinners.
On Wednesday, a portion of sales at the Unity Township Domino’s Pizza that day will go directly to MAD. There is no need to mention MAD or the fundraiser, as all sales that day will be included.
Derry-based Dragon Gems, jewelry sellers who are part of the Bomb Party company, will be raising money for MAD on Thursday. More details can be found on the Dragon Gems Facebook page.
MAD has distributed nearly 600 meals this year, thanks in part to the outpouring of support from individuals and businesses wanting to help those in the community in need, Patrick said.
“We are really pleased with the community support; it’s amazing,” she said.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.