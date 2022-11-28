More than 300 families received a homemade Thanksgiving meal Wednesday evening thanks to the work of an area organization.
The group, Make A Difference (MAD), had 76 people from the Derry, Latrobe and Blairsville area sign up for 325 meals. That count also includes meals to the Derry Station senior community and Union Mission shelter in Latrobe.
One of the founding members of Make A Difference, Susan Patrick, could not think of a reason to not help those in her community.
“Why not? We’re able to and obviously there is a big need,” Patrick said.
Those receiving meals got a container filled with turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, apple and cranberry sauce, along with a dessert. All of it was made possible thanks to donations from people in the community, money raised through an October barbecue fundraiser and private funding from Patrick and others in the organization.
Patrick, along with the other founding members Jessica Gray, Jennifer Lynch and Rick Rupert, and about 16 other volunteers, helped prepare, cook, pack and deliver the meals over two 12-hour days. Making the meals wouldn’t have been possible without the assistance of Grace Bible Academy in Bradenville, who let the group prepare and hand out meals at its school.
“We would not be able to get to this level without Grace Bible Academy’s help,” Patrick said.
Many who came to the school to pick up their meals told Patrick and the other volunteers how much they appreciated the holiday meals, including Julie, who just moved to the Derry area.
“It means a lot to me because I have no family here,” she said.
Julie told the Bulletin she heard about Make A Difference through its Facebook post. The group put out the call for signups at the end of October.
Michelle Shurick, a senior service coordinator for National Church Residences, which runs Derry Station, said a lot of the 45 residents there do not have family nearby to visit. Make A Difference provided the residents with Easter meals earlier this year and it has meant a lot to everyone there, Shurick said.
“MAD has been great for the residents, they’re incredible,” she said.
Along with the Easter and Thanksgiving meals, MAD will be distributing Christmas meals as well this year. They have also partnered with Ianni’s in New Derry to collect new toys, clothes and stocking stuffers to give to local families and children.
Patrick said the founding members of MAD had been doing volunteer work on their own for some time and met each other through their volunteering. The name for MAD came to be when discussing the essence of what the group wanted to achieve.
“We were sitting around talking and kept saying, ‘We just want to make a difference,’” Patrick recalled.
For Gray, she just wants to help people.
“This makes me happy, as stressful as it can be,” she said. “I’m tired but smiling.”
Gray said she loves to cook and to be able to cook for others who can’t is a great feeling.
“It makes me cry though when they say, ‘Thank you,’ and then you hear how good everything was, that just means the world to me,” Gray said. “It restores my faith in humanity.”
Since they came together as MAD in February, the group has only seen an increase in need in the area. The 325 meal requests for Thanksgiving is 80 more than the meals they prepared for Easter.
“It’s nice to see the numbers go up because you know you’re helping more people but it is also sad and scary,” Rupert said.
Rupert, who has volunteered in the past with other organizations that prepare holiday meals, said he’s seen the need for food and assistance double in the area since the COVID-19 pandemic.
But with the increased need, there has been an increase in volunteers, even from those MAD helps.
“The community truly loves to help and those we help ask what they can do,” Rupert said.
Sometimes they donate a couple dollars, despite being told multiple times it’s not necessary, Patrick said. Other times they help cook or hand out food.
In the group’s logo, the letters “CP” in a shape resembling a heart, stands for Caring People, which is what MAD refers to its volunteers as. But it also holds another meaning – they’re the initials of Patrick’s late husband, Christopher.
“He always just wanted to help random people,” Patrick said of her husband, who died in 2017.
She recalled one time when he saw a man with a broken down car, full of groceries, on the side of the road.
“He put the man and the groceries in the car and took him home,” she said. “(Christopher) didn’t know who he was but he helped anyway.
“We are carrying that part of him into MAD.”
Even with a set amount of 325 meals, Patrick worked to make sure those who came by and needed an extra meal for a neighbor or family member got one.
After loading up 45 meals into boxes for Derry Station, handing out another 100 to those walking in and making sure everyone got gravy with their meal, Patrick said it felt awesome to know she was making a difference.
“Seeing some of the same people over and over, it breaks my heart but makes me happy to help them,” she said. “It makes the pain in my back and feet all worth it.”
MAD will open its registration for Christmas meals in the near future. Its Facebook page (facebook.com/groups/cpmakeadifference) is the best place to get the latest information.
