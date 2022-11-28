More than 300 families received a homemade Thanksgiving meal Wednesday evening thanks to the work of an area organization.

The group, Make A Difference (MAD), had 76 people from the Derry, Latrobe and Blairsville area sign up for 325 meals. That count also includes meals to the Derry Station senior community and Union Mission shelter in Latrobe.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

