Derry Area nonprofit Make A Difference (MAD) will have a lot to give back at this year’s Derry Railroad Days.
The organization began collecting donated clothes last year after seeing a need from the public.
“Someone last year saw posts on Facebook that kids were being bullied for the clothes they wore to school,” said Jessica Gray, a member of MAD. “No kid should feel bad for the clothes they wear.”
MAD has been busy sorting thousands of pieces of donated clothing. Gray said they have received a little bit of everything from coats and hoodies to jeans, dresses, belts and shoes.
A lot of it is gently used. Some of it still has tags on it, Gray said.
Most of the clothes are sized for school-aged kids and teenagers, but MAD has also received clothes for infants and adults.
The nonprofit will have three tables stacked with clothes during Railroad Days, and the items will be free for those in need to take.
Railroad Days will be the start of MAD’s busy holiday season. The organization works to provide around 400 meals to those in need during Thanksgiving and Christmas.
MAD will hold a vendor show Nov. 12 to help raise funds for its holiday meals. That event will be held at AV Germano Hall.
The organization is also always looking for volunteers. Those who wish to donate to MAD should contact Gray at 724-678-8584 or Susan Patrick at 724-694-6945.
Joe Wells can be reached at jwells@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
