A wind chill which brought temperatures to below zero Friday was unable to stop Santa and Make A Difference (MAD) from handing out meals and toys to those in need.
The group handed out 320 Christmas dinners which included ham, potatoes, green bean and carrot medley, stuffed shells, bread, fruit and a dessert.
Around 40 kids were able to receive a gift and stocking from Santa and Mrs. Clause, who were at Grace Bible Academy to personally deliver them. Unfortunately, dangerously cold temperatures kept many of the kids at home while a parent made the pickup.
The toys were provided through a toy drive in partnership with Ianni’s in New Derry. The group also received many monetary donations from local businesses and private donors, said Susan Patrick, one of MAD’s founders.
The Christmas donations saw a lot more deliveries compared to Thanksgiving along with its regular donations to the Derry Station senior community and Union Mission shelter in Latrobe.
Susan said the group has learned a lot from its meal donations over the past year and have become a “well-oiled machine.”
“We have such an amazing group of volunteers,” Susan said. “Folks know their role – who’s cutting, who’s filling pans of food.”
For Christmas dinners, the group had around 20 volunteers help cook, pack and deliver meals, including eight new volunteers, Susan said.
Jessica Gray, another founding member of MAD, said the kids who volunteer are fantastic at making everything work.
The kids typically end up forming the assembly line which packs all the meals. Susan’s daughter, Emily, was one of the kids to help cook and pack meals this year.
“Volunteering has taught me to have a good work ethic and to take pride in my work,” Emily said. “It’s also taught me it’s OK to make mistakes, just calm down and breathe and God will work it out.”
Emily said she learned a lot about working in a kitchen from another kid who is in the culinary arts program at the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center. They assisted in peeling more than 150 pounds of potatoes and 60 pounds of carrots. The group also cooked 20 hams totaling more than 170 pounds.
While some private donors gave money to help buy food for the meals, one volunteer made 19 cakes for Friday’s distribution.
Volunteers Charlie and Tracy Mains of Derry Borough celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary helping cook food and hand out toys. Charlie said he doesn’t like to put a spotlight on his volunteer work, he just likes to help.
For Emily, handing out food and toys to those in need is an experience she will always remember and enjoy.
“It just warms my heart, it’s a warm feeling in my chest,” Emily said. “It’s the best feeling I’ve ever felt.”
With the holiday coming to a close, MAD will have some time to recuperate and regroup going into the new year before its Easter meal donations. Group members will enjoy some time off before they begin comparing calendars already filled with work, school and extracurricular activities to plan the next fundraisers, Susan said
The group is very grateful for the outpouring of community support it has received in donations and volunteers over the past year.
“There are fantastic people on this planet,” Jessica said.
With the community’s support, MAD feels it can “pull anything off,” Susan said.
“We’re proud of what we have done, with the numbers (of people in need) increasing tremendously over the year, it’s heartwarming but also sad that it keeps increasing,” Susan said.
More information about Make a Difference’s efforts can be found on its Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.