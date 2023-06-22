The Municipal Authority of the Borough of Derry voted 4-0 to raise some of its rates for water and sewage service at its Wednesday meeting.
The board came to the decision after reviewing an updated budget that showed a 3% increase in expenses.
Customers on a ⅝” waterline will have their rates increase by just a dollar – from $24 to $25 a month.
On the sewer side, which has fewer customers compared to water customers, the minimum rate will be increased from $44 to $46. Consumption rates for sewage over 3,000 gallons will increase from $5 to $5.50 per 1,000 gallons used.
According to the MABD, the rates have not been raised since 2014. Board member Benjamin Bush was not present at Wednesday’s meeting.
Mark Gera, an engineer with Gibson-Thomas Engineering, presented the board with the updated budget figures. He told the board his recommendation was to put increases on the minimum rates instead of usage as it can deter consumption.
Board member Anthony Jellison said he preferred to see small increases over time for customers compared to large jumps.
“Everybody knows prices increase, wages go up, and at some point in time, if you don’t raise taxes … you’re going to get bit,” Jellison said.
The board chose not to make any changes to stormwater rates.
Barbara Phillips, chair of the board, said she and others feel the current $10 rate is “excessive.”
The rate changes will take effect in August and provide the board with enough data to make a determination of where its rates should be as it plans for the 2024 budget.
The municipal authority dealt with five waterline breaks and repairs in May, including two breaks on Mowery Way that resulted in holding tanks being drained, said Manager Ronnie Seich Jr.
An effluent pump that faulted over the Memorial Day weekend was found to have been caused by operator error, Seich said.
“It was initially thought that the bearings were going bad,” Seich said. “After investigating, it was discovered that one of our treatment plant operators was running the pump harder than what operators are instructed.”
The hard use caused the pump to operate at a “dangerously high amperage,” which activated the pump’s safety mechanism, Seich said.
The pump is operating normally, but there is still concern as to whether any damage was done. If there is any damage, it could be costly, Seich said.
“If bearings are damaged, you’re looking at $37,000 for basically somebody not following directions,” Seich said.
In other business, the MABD is now coordinating with the Derry Area School District on when it waters its football field. The authority reached out to the district after its usage was flagged as a leak due to the amount of water being used. Along with eliminating the false reports in the system, the authority and district are better able to coordinate water usage when there may be a need to restrict usage, said Lee Caruso, who serves as foreman.
After an executive session for personnel matters, Jellison resigned from the MABD board. Jellison told the Bulletin in an email he resigned for “personal reasons.”
In an email to the Bulletin Wednesday night, Phillips said Jellison will be missed.
“We are sorry to see him leave the position,” Phillips said. “His past experience offered insight to the board that will be missed.”
Jellison’s term was set to expire at the end of 2024. Anyone interested in serving on the MABD board should submit a letter of interest, Phillips said.
The MABD board will hold its next meeting 7 p.m. July 19 at 620 N. Chestnut St., Derry.
