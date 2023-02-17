After two hours of discussions in an executive session, the Municipal Authority of the Borough of Derry finalized and approved two manager contracts Wednesday.
The board spent a lot of time trying to decide whether to appoint current foreman Ronnie Seich Jr. as an assistant manager or an alternative position.
The board settled on appointing Seich as the operations manager, working alongside the authority’s manager, Amy Forsha. Seich’s contract will be effective March 1 and he will be paid a salary of $68,131.27.
The board also approved Forsha’s manager’s contract with no changes to the previous agreement. Forsha will receive a 3% annual increase and be eligible for a 5% performance review bonus. That contract also takes effect March 1.
With Seich’s promotion, the board authorized the authority to advertise the foreman’s position so it may be filled as quickly as possible. Seich will continue to oversee those duties in the meantime.
The authority is also looking to fill a full-time meter reader and laborer position and a water/wastewater operator trainee.
Along with conducting monthly readings of meters, the employee would assist in maintenance of the water and wastewater treatment plants and be paid $19.92 an hour. For the water/wastewater operator, an employee would need the required certifications from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection or acquire them within the first year of employment.
More information about the MABD openings is available on its Facebook page.
In other business, the board was made aware of a chlorine line leak. The authority is getting an estimate for the repair from Santella Excavating, LLC to dig up and repair the line.
Vice Chairman Anthony Jellison asked why the authority was looking to hire an outside contractor instead of using the employees it has for the work.
“I’m not saying to not fix it, I’m just saying why are we going to hire an outside contractor to dig a 4-foot trench?” Jellison said. “This outside stuff for the small projects, I don’t feel it’s necessary.”
Forsha said the trench would be 4 feet deep and around 20-30 feet long. She added the authority doesn’t have the manpower currently to take on the repair.
The Ethel Springs Lake is near full, down just 14 inches last month. At this time last year, the lake was down 26 inches, Forsha said.
The authority board also approved two payments to Carl P. Fekula, Inc. related to the lead line replacement project. The company will be paid $164,982.38 as part of the regular contract and $21,880 for additional requested work along North Ligonier Street and West 3rd Avenue. That additional work came under about $30,000 from the original estimate, Forsha said.
The MABD will hold its next meeting 7 p.m. March 15.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.