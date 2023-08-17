The Municipal Authority of the Borough of Derry (MABD) is working with an outside contractor to identify where all its lead service lines are located.
The inventory is part of new U.S. Department of Environmental Protection guidelines.
The municipal authority must identify all its lead service lines in the system. That includes what is running from its plants, out of people’s homes at the meter and the line between the meter and service line.
Ronnie Seich Jr., the municipal authority’s manager, expects it to be a lot of work.
“It’s a pretty big undertaking,” Seich said.
The municipal authority is able to verify some of its lines through its own records. Municipal employees are also being provided lead testing kits to test lines in homes when they switch meters, Seich said.
The problem will be finding what’s running between the house and the service line. Doing that could mean digging up people’s yards, Seich said.
But it will be some time before people find excavators in their backyards.
The initial inventory is not due until October 2024 and is not required to be complete.
“I could literally just tell him I know, and that’ll be acceptable, but then we have to be able to identify (later),” Seich said.
The MABD has released its 2022 Water Quality Report. The report states that the tap water continues to meet all EPA and Pennsylvania drinking water health standards.
The report lists no violations for different contaminants. A copy of the annual report can be found on the municipal authority’s website at derrywater.com.
With just three members at Wednesday’s meeting, the MABD board is looking for two members. Applicants do not have to be a customer but must live in the MABD’s service area.
Anyone interested should submit a letter of interest to the Derry Borough office at 114 E. Second Ave., Derry.
The MABD will hold its next meeting 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at the municipal authority building located at 620 N. Chestnut St. in Derry.
Joe Wells can be reached at jwells@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
