Employees with the Municipal Authority of the Borough of Derry could see an increased uniform allowance and more streamlined look if a proposed uniform change is adopted.
Authority Manager Ronnie Seich Jr. presented possible changes to the board at the Wednesday meeting.
The biggest change to the employee uniform would be the elimination of short- and long-sleeve button-down shirts. Seich was the municipal authority’s foreman for seven years before being promoted to manager two months ago. He said most of the time employees don’t wear the collared shirts the authority buys them.
“I worked in the field and I’ll tell you right now it sucks to try to fix a leak in a long-sleeved dress shirt,” Seich said. “We’re not modeling here.”
Under the current contract, the authority purchases five short-sleeve, long-sleeve and t-shirts, as well as 10 pairs of pants and a winter jacket. Employees also receive a $150-a-year work boot allowance.
Most of the employees wear their own pants as the ones provided are too heavy for work in the summer months, but too thin for the cold winters.
Seich suggested the authority eliminate the button down shirts and supply just the yellow t-shirts and a winter jacket. Employees would still get their $150 work boot allowance but also receive anywhere from $250 to $300 a year to buy pants.
Most of the other municipal authorities in the area only require their workers in the field to wear a t-shirt and jeans, Seich said.
“I’m just trying to make it easier,” he said. “If the guys aren’t wearing it then why are we paying for it?”
Seich estimated the change would save the authority anywhere between $4,000 and $5,000 per year.
The authority’s uniforms are supplied by Unifirst, which also provides laundry service for employees who choose the option. While the laundry service was popular with past crew members, the younger employees typically choose to wash their work clothes themselves.
The four board members present appeared to be in favor of the uniform change. Board member Ben Bush was absent Wednesday.
The municipal authority’s solicitor, Sam Dalfonso, told the board implementing such a change could happen quickly so long as all parties are on board. Dalfonso said he would take the information to the employees’ union representative and work out a memorandum outlining the changes.
Seich also reported to the board that future overtime wages should decrease now that new employee training has subsided. All of the new employees have passed their 45th day on the job.
Both Seich and foreman Lee Caruso said they are impressed with the group they have working right now.
“Everybody seems to get along and there’s no drama,” Seich said.
Since taking the manager position, Seich has taken time to speak with employees about his expectations and creating a more efficient management system that clarifies responsibilities, he said.
“I’m just trying to build a structure here and I think that is working but I can’t tell because I’m back (in the office) all day,” Seich said.
Caruso said he’s seen improvement.
“It’s working well as a matter of fact,” he said.
Other actions taken by the board before adjourning to an executive session included the approval of two donations.
The board approved a donation to the Derry Volunteer Fire Company in the same amount they approved last year. July meeting minutes show the board approved a $500 donation last year.
The board also approved a $1,000 donation to the Derry Community Pool. That donation will be in the form of a bill credit to help offset the cost of filling the pool.
The MABD will hold its next meeting 7 p.m. June 21.
