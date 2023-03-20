Employees with the Municipal Authority of the Borough of Derry can expect packed schedules once the winter weather lets up.
Authority Operations Manager Ronnie Seich Jr. and newly promoted foreman Lee Caruso briefed the board at Wednesday’s meeting.
Both said the authority has a list of things they want to complete on top of daily duties and issues that pop up.
“There’s different things coming in … I have pretty good confidence we’ll get there,” Caruso said. “It’s going to take a little bit of time.”
One of the biggest projects the authority will undertake this year is installing around 50 new stormwater catch basins.
The MABD already has seven catch basins to install once the weather improves. It had taken some time to match them up with the correct stormwater drain due to a lack of preplanning, Caruso explained to the board.
The basins were measured and cut for each stormwater drain but the first seven were not marked for where they needed to be installed. Caruso had to take time in between other work to go out and find where the seven belonged. The process took about half a day.
But Caruso told the board the rest of the basins will not be a problem. While taking a representative around to measure the stormwater drains, Caruso made a list of each one and their measurements. The company will also mark each basin so it can be easily identified, Caruso said.
Seich said the installation process for the catch basins is a little more work than just dropping them in. The catch basins will need to be placed and set in concrete. He is looking now at what the project process will look like but expects it will be a couple of employees with a truck working through them as quickly as possible.
Seich also said he would like to see the board authorize some work on a troublesome waterline along Bergman Road, even if the MABD doesn’t receive grant funding.
“I don’t think we should just not do anything, you could at least do a 500-foot section or whatever,” Seich said.
The waterline, which runs through a field, has been a problem for a while and resulted in large water loss from time to time, according to Seich. There have been seven repairs done recently, sometimes twice in one day.
“Bergman’s the big one, when it goes, it hurts,” Seich said.
He suggested that if the money isn’t there for a full replacement, the authority should at least repair the first 500 feet from the main line, which Seich said is the worst part.
Seich also asked the board to consider the purchase of a new work truck, as one in the MABD’s fleet, a 2009 Ford with over 100,000 miles, will be unable to pass inspection this year.
“We’ve got to lose this truck and I don’t think it’s worth repairing,” he said. “I mean, the bed’s rotted off, the frame underneath is getting bad.”
Seich told the board he wanted to get rid of the truck three years ago. While the other vehicles in the fleet are getting up there in age, they don’t need to be replaced right now, he said.
He asked the board to consider getting a truck powerful enough to tow a trailer and excavator, which will allow the authority to do more construction work in-house, instead of contracting it out most of the time.
Seich was asked to get some information from different manufacturers to see what is available and how much it would cost.
The authority board approved new sewer rules and regulations Wednesday. The new rules will go into effect after the final set of recommended changes are made.
Assistant Treasurer Sara Cowan said the board had been working on the changes since 2020 but was slowed during the pandemic.
The update will bring the authority’s rules and regulations up to current industry standards and “what works for (the authority’s) system,” Cowan said.
In other business, the board approved:
- A payment to Carl P. Fekula, Inc. in the amount of $42,531.94 for the lead line replacement project. The authority will hold $50,000 in retainage as restoration work will begin once the weather improves, and
- The final payment to Swede Construction Corp. in the amount of $20,000 for work at the sewage plant. A two-year maintenance bond is in place for if any problems with the work arise.
The board will hold its next meeting 7 p.m. April 19.
