While commonplace at any municipal authority, water leaks continue to soak up time for Municipal Authority of the Borough of Derry employees.
Lee Caruso, the authority’s foreman, told the board Wednesday routine monitoring has identified multiple leaks, including two on waterlines known to be trouble in the system.
Those leaks were on M&B Place and Bergman Road and will be repaired this week.
M&B Place has been trouble for quite some time, enough so that the authority applied for state grants back in November for a full line replacement. Those grants have yet to be approved.
Last month, Authority Manager Ronnie Seich Jr. asked the board to consider developing a project to replace the entire line. If the authority didn’t have the money for a full replacement, the first 500 feet should be replaced to help alleviate issues.
“Bergman’s the big one, when it goes, it hurts,” Seich said last month.
The authority has also seen issues with some equipment failing.
Caruso said the soda ash machine had a bent auger shaft that was recently fixed. Caruso said he was still trying to determine what exactly happened that caused the damage but believed it was from ash buildup.
Vice Chairman Anthony Jellison asked if the authority had bought a replacement part yet in case the problem returns. Caruso said he wanted to make sure he had the right issue identified before buying a new part and noted that since repair, there have been no other issues.
Jellison said Caruso should go forward with purchasing the part.
“If you know it’s bent and it’s just a Band-Aid fix, why not just order a new shaft?” Jellison said. “As a board, I think we are all in agreement. If there is something small that needs replaced, don’t wait, replace it.”
The authority has installed one of seven storm basin filters and plans to have the rest installed by May. The authority purchased the filters to see how they work as part of upgrades to its stormwater system.
The filters are measure-fit to each basin and if they work well, the authority will need to purchase another 50, which will cost around $76,000.
In the next few weeks, Carl P. Fekula Inc. will start working through the last bit of work related to the large lead line replacement project. The nearly $2.9 million project, which was funded through a state grant, began last year, replacing around 170 lead service lines. Most of the lines being replaced were around 90 years old.
Caruso had nothing but praise for the employees who have been rolling with the issues and chasing leaks, big and small.
“We got a good bunch of guys,” Caruso said. “They learn quick and they’re not afraid to get dirty.
“I’m really happy with what we have here and I think we got a good crew and are going in a positive direction.”
The MABD board will hold its next meeting 7 p.m. May 17 at 620 N. Chestnut St., Derry.
