The Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA) will present Fireflies! starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the Nimick Family Education Center at the LWA farm, Ligonier Township.
LWA said guests can learn about insects “commonly known as lightning bugs, glow worms and fire devils. Make a firefly craft, munch on a firefly snack, join a firefly contest.”
All ages are welcome to attend this free program, which is designed for families with elementary school-aged children. All children attending the event must be accompanied by an adult.
RSVP a spot at the event by emailing the watershed association at loyalhannaed@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.