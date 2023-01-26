LWA fundraiser is for the birds

Volunteers Roger Brown and Tammy Colt hold bags of Loyalhanna Watershed Association’s famous “Loyalhanna Custom Mix” seed available at the annual sale now through Feb. 8.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

It’s time to stock up on food for your favorite feathered-friends at the Loyalhanna Watershed Association’s winter birdseed fundraiser.

The association is currently accepting orders for the final sale of the season now through Feb. 8. Birdseed pickup will be held Feb. 27 through March 2, each day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the barn at the Watershed Farm located in Ligonier Township.

