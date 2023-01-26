LWA fundraiser is for the birds

It’s time to stock up on food for your favorite feathered-friends at the Loyalhanna Watershed Association’s winter birdseed fundraiser.
The association is currently accepting orders for the final sale of the season now through Feb. 8. Birdseed pickup will be held Feb. 27 through March 2, each day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the barn at the Watershed Farm located in Ligonier Township.
A variety of tasty treats, including black oil sunflower, two varieties of suet cakes and the famous “Loyalhanna Custom Mix,” an exclusive seed mix formulated for bird species in our area, is available.
For those who do not order in advance, a limited amount of Custom Mix will also be offered during the pickup dates for drop-in buyers.
You can place an order online at https://forms.gle/us7WDieoijbzfoFs5 or by contacting Josh Penatzer at the LWA office, 724-238-7560, ext 2, or josh@loyalwater.com. Funds raised from birdseed sales have supported projects to protect and restore the natural resources within the Loyalhanna Creek Watershed for over 40 years.
