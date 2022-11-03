A girl on the cusp of puberty creates a vision of her mermaid sister so she can cope with the realities of her life.
How does that work out? Find out at a performance of the stories that won Ligonier Valley Writers’ 17th annual Flash Fiction Contest. The public is invited to attend a reading of the six winning stories on Sunday, Nov. 6, beginning at 3 p.m. at Crumpets Tea Shop in Ligonier (201 E. Main St.). The event is free and open to the public. Don’t miss a single pounding heartbeat.
You can also visit with the winning writers and get their autographs. Enjoy the best new short-short stories for free and get a jump on your Christmas shopping, all in one place.
This year’s topic is mermaids, selkies, and other water dwellers. It inspired the winning authors to create memorable characters and to question reality itself. Several of the authors are repeat winners.
The winning stories and authors are:
- First Place ($50 prize): “The Real Mermaids” by Lindsay Flock of Conyngham, PA.
- Second Place ($25 prize): “A Two-Minute Tale” by Elizabeth Spragins of Fredericksburg, Virginia.
- Third Place ($15 prize): “A Curious Soul” by Helen Liptak of Hartsville, South Carolina.
The Honorable Mentions include (in alphabetical order by author):
- “Mermaid Gumbo” by John Frochio of New Brighton, Pennsylvania
- “Unassigned” by Sharon A. Pruchnik of Windber, Pennsylvania
- “Love Is Love” by April Serock of Smithfield, Pennsylvania
All six of the winning authors will receive a complimentary one-year membership in Ligonier Valley Writers, a professional edit of their stories, publication at the LVW website, and a chance to perform their winning story aloud on Nov. 6. The first-, second- and third-place winners will also receive cash prizes.
The Ligonier Valley Writers would like to thank the celebrity judge, Damian Dressick, as well as the first-round judges, Marge Burke, Linda Ciletti and Ron Shafer.
Dressick is a much-published author of flash and other fiction who has also taught flash fiction writing at the University of Pittsburgh and other universities. His flash fiction collection is called Fables of the Deconstruction (CLASH Books).
If you can’t make it to the reading at Crumpets Tea Shop, you can read the winning stories and author bios at LVWonline.org. Click the Flash Fiction tab. They were posted by Halloween.
If you’re in the mood for more scary stories during the Halloween season, you can order Phantom Detectives at Risk, the fourth anthology in the Phantom Detectives series, on Amazon as either a trade paperback or an e-book. All of the stories are by local writers. The anthology is published by the Greensburg Writers Group as a fundraiser for Ligonier Valley Writers.
For more about local authors who are LVW members, visit the Published Authors page at LVWonline.org. If you’re a published author who belongs to LVW, you’re welcome to share information about your books: what they are, where to buy them, and any readings or talks you have scheduled about your writing. Send your news to jgallagher@LHTOT.com.
The winning stories will also be shared, one at a time, at LVW’s Facebook page. So keep visiting (and liking) it, and LVW’s Facebook manager, Anita Staub, will keep posting new content.
Ligonier Valley Writers are having a Christmas Party Dec. 8, from 3-5 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church, Rector. There will be a potluck meal and socializing, followed by readings by any attendees who volunteer. Some people read from their own work; others choose to read holiday passages from their favorite authors.
Ligonier Valley Writers is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that has been serving writers and readers throughout western Pennsylvania since 1986. LVW offers talks, workshops, publications, and writing contests. To join LVW and receive discounts on events, download a membership application. Dues are still only $30 per year.
