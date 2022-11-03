A girl on the cusp of puberty creates a vision of her mermaid sister so she can cope with the realities of her life.

How does that work out? Find out at a performance of the stories that won Ligonier Valley Writers’ 17th annual Flash Fiction Contest. The public is invited to attend a reading of the six winning stories on Sunday, Nov. 6, beginning at 3 p.m. at Crumpets Tea Shop in Ligonier (201 E. Main St.). The event is free and open to the public. Don’t miss a single pounding heartbeat.

