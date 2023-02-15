The Ligonier Valley School District Board of Directors approved its special education plan during Monday’s meeting.
Prior to the regular meeting, Director of Education Ed Moran briefed the board on the plan’s contents during the committee of the whole. About 90% of the plan covers items related to state and federal statutes, Moran said.
He highlighted for the board the district’s caseload and full-time equivalency (FTE) numbers. The plan breaks down the special needs student population based on their learning or physical disabilities. Most caseloads are in the single digits, according to the plan.
Some specific needs, like speech and language support, see caseload numbers in the mid-10s to low-20s throughout the schools.
Those low numbers are crucial to the students’ learning, Moran said.
“(The school board has) done a wonderful job of making sure we’ve kept our caseload manageable for our teachers,” Moran said. “More importantly, you’ve kept those class sizes small for the children, so they can receive that more individualized instruction. You should be very proud of that.”
The district has 291 students receiving special education – nearly 21% of its student population, according to the plan.
The plan was unanimously approved at the regular meeting.
Moran also briefed the school board directors on policy updates and reviews it would be approving. Most of the updates centered around Act 1, which addresses educational insecurity.
The policies provide updated language along with support for students in the district who may be facing homelessness or another form of instability which could hamper their ability to enroll, attend and graduate in the district.
Board Director Irma Hutchinson said she had wondered where the changes came from – either the Pennsylvania School Board Association or another entity – but thought they were all good ideas.
Another board director, Donald Gilbert, asked where some of the language changes, specifically with the change from student to learner and the pronouns used in the policy, came from.
Moran said he wasn’t sure but that it may have come from guidance with Title IX. He referred to the board’s solicitor, Dennis Rafferty, to provide possible insight but Rafferty said nothing on the matter during the meeting.
Concerns about the language in the policies resulted in Director Josi Bennett pulling the two sets of policies.
Bennett announced during the regular meeting she was pulling the motions for discussion but no discussion was had by the board and it went to a roll call vote. She told the Bulletin after the meeting she just wanted a roll call vote but announced the pulling of the motions for discussion because that was the language on the agenda.
Both sets of motions were approved 7-2. School Director Cindy Brown was absent.
Besides the three agenda items discussed during the committee of the whole meeting, there was no discussion by the board during the regular meeting as it approved the 30 other items in front of it.
After approving the retirements for two LVSD teachers, school board President Jack McDowell wished them “well and good health.”
“I’m sure they’ll enjoy their retirement,” he said.
Gilbert also asked the district’s administration to reach out to their counterparts at the Elizabeth Forward School District and see if LVSD has any unused equipment it could supply them.
A fire destroyed the auditorium at Elizabeth Forward High School on Sunday.
On Tuesday, Rafferty contacted the Bulletin about its objection to its executive session announcement. At the end of Monday’s meeting, the Bulletin asked the board to provide specific information regarding the topics of discussion held during the two closed meetings that day, including discussion surrounding contracts and collective bargaining agreements.
During its executive session, the board was informed about the Ligonier Valley Education Support Professionals contract, Rafferty said on Tuesday. The board unanimously approved the contract along with five other personnel committee items at the regular meeting.
School board directors were instructed to not comment during the public comment period when five residents, including the student who made allegations against a middle school teacher and her mother addressed the board. That instruction was based on the fact the investigation is open, Rafferty said at the meeting.
But at the end of the meeting, Gilbert thanked everyone who showed up to address the board.
“(I) appreciate your comments and feedback,” he said. “We are listening.”
Bennett asked the board if it could consider adding cameras to all the classrooms for the protection of students and staff, she said.
Before the meeting, the Bulletin received a comment on its website it believes came from McDowell. The comment addressed the Bulletin’s reporting on the Sunshine Act and LVSD.
“Apparently reporter, Joe Wells has a problem distinguishing between fact and fiction!” read the comment from the username nov550@aol. “Unfortunately, his remarks have already caused irreparable damage!! (sic)”
Users are required to create an account to comment on the website. That information along with open source information on the email and IP address were used to link the comment to McDowell.
The Bulletin reached out to McDowell for comment but did not receive a response.
In other business, the board of directors approved the following:
- The General Funds bills in the amount of $2,366,963.83;
- The cafeteria bills in the amount of $84,936.55;
- The capital projects bills in the amount of $214,556.76;
- The retroactive approval of the 2022-23 contract between Ligonier Valley School District and Westmoreland Intermediate Unit #7 concerning IDEA Flow-Thru Funds in the amount of $317,910.81 and IDEA Section 619 Pass-Through Funds in the amount of $1,116;
- The retroactive approval of the natural gas agreement for the basis price, as well as 20% of the commodity, as recommended by the WIU Gas Consortium, with Keytex Energy, for the period September 2023 to August 2025;
- The approval of the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania 2022-23 Transition Plan grant in the amount of $4,000;
- The approval of the hiring of the substitute teacher Faith McDowell, and
- The expulsion in Learner Discipline Matter 5 for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year and the first quarter of the 2023-24 school year.
The board of directors will hold its next meeting March 13 in the high school auditorium. The committee of the whole will be held at 5:30 p.m. with the regular meeting to follow at 6:30 p.m.
