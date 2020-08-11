Ligonier Valley School District (LVSD) officials say roughly 70 students across the district’s four schools have yet to submit their 2020-21 enrollment plans with classes set to begin Aug. 31.
Students have the option to choose from two instructional models: Hybrid or full-time remote learning.
“The principals and secretaries have all been making phone calls, and these are learners who we do not have a return model (for),” LVSD Superintendent Dr. Christine Oldham said.
As of Aug. 10, Laurel Valley Elementary School has 67% of students enrolled in hybrid learning, 18% in full-remote and 15% have yet to report, according to the district’s report.
R. K. Mellon Elementary School has 82% of students opting for hybrid learning, 14% full-time remote and 4% yet to report.
Ligonier Valley Middle School has 83% of its students going for hybrid learning, 15% for full-time remote and 2% yet to report.
Ligonier Valley High School has the highest percent of students enrolled in hybrid learning at 89%, with 7% opting for full-time remote learning and 3% yet to report.
Across all four schools, five students have elected for cyber school this school year.
“All in all, we feel pretty good about what we’re providing for our learners and what they are electing, other than the 70 or so that have not returned their enrollment forms, and that’s problematic,” Oldham said.
While LVSD is waiting to hear the enrollment plans of several dozen students, Oldham says the district is receiving calls from parents for another reason: To opt for full-online learning.
“As each day gets closer to the actual reopening, we are getting increased calls from families who were hybrid asking to go full-time remote,” Oldham said, adding that the district had about 10 calls on Monday alone.
Oldham says the district’s reopening success depends on internet accessibility for its students. Officials say the district still needs to provide hot spots for roughly 326 learners (198 families) and six staff members.
To provide hot spots for learners to have internet access for the entire school year would cost roughly $80,000.
“The cost affiliated with the hot spots are not the hot spots, they are the monthly service plans,” Oldham said.
The superintendent expects another round of federal stimulus funding, which she says would be utilized to cover service fees for the hot spots.
“Part of our reopening success depends on internet accessibility,” she said. “Last year, we had a lot of success with the hotspots that we provided families.”
LVSD also added AT&T to its internet service providers in addition to Verizon and T-Mobile, to help bolster hot spot connection throughout the district.
