The Ligonier Valley School District will conduct a humidity assessment at the high school to try and find the contributing factors causing pockets of high levels.
The board of directors voted 8-0 at its regular meeting Monday evening to contract with East Hills Engineering Associates LLC for the study. School Director Josie Bennett was absent.
The company, based in Windber, will be paid $3,950 for the assessment.
Prior to its regular meeting, the board heard a short presentation from Heath Fisher, the building and grounds supervisor.
Fisher told the board that controlling the humidity at the high school has been a problem for quite some time and was not resolved when the district installed a new HVAC system five years ago. Fisher told the board he believes the HVAC system is a factor in the issue but not the sole contributing factor.
“There were no engineering studies done or data collected prior to (the new HVAC system) for me to do any types of comparisons of what we have today versus what we had then,” Fisher said.
Humidity levels in the high school have ranged from 64% to 74%, Fisher said. That range is based in part on what the weather is on a given day and not just the temperature.
“We need to understand that temperature and humidity are not linear items,” Fisher said. “A lot of people feel that the temperatures are down, the humidity is down. It doesn’t work like that.”
Fisher recommended to the board that a full study be done so he and the staff are not chasing one problem after another.
“There are certainly some things that are going to need addressed,” Fisher said. “I want to do this with an engineering study only because I don’t want to chase a problem around the building, meaning I don’t want to start changing things and push the problems onto another corner of the building.
“We need to do everything correctly and at the same time so we fix the problem instead of moving it.”
The school district received two bids for the study. Fisher recommended East Hills Engineering Associates because the company does a lot of work in schools and works with one of the district’s vendors. They were also the lowest bid, Fisher said.
While the humidity levels are not at a level where they could cause damage to electronic systems, Fisher told the board it does contribute to dampness, which could lead to mold. School Director Don Gilbert asked Fisher if the high school has a mold problem.
“No. Do we find mold occasionally? Yes,” Fisher said. “Do we have a mold problem? No.”
The board of directors also reported that it will be moving forward with creating a feasibility study for a potential combined athletic complex. No additional details on when the process would begin were announced.
Contractors for the district have completed most of the work at Weller Field, and the new track surface is almost ready for use. Contractors will need to paint the lines on the track, which will be done in late September or early October. Painting will take two to three days to complete, according to Eric Kocsis.
The board approved a $32,135.38 change order at its Monday meeting related to the Weller Field track replacement.
School Director Cindy Brown thanked Kocsis for his work in securing $1.2 million in needed athletic upgrades, all without raising school taxes.
“That’s a great accomplishment,” Brown said.
Brown added that over the summer, she had spoken to a number of high school students who said they disliked the iPads the district supplies, causing them to use their own equipment.
Brown told the board she understood that the athletic upgrades were “desperately needed,” but she would like to see a change of focus in the future.
“So although I know we’re looking at future athletic upgrades, I think it’s time to work on educational purposes,” Brown said.
Meanwhile, the track is now open to the public. Those visiting the track for exercise and recreation are asked to use the facility between dawn and dusk due to a lack of lighting.
Ligonier Valley Police Officer Sean Knepper will serve as an assistant unified bocce coach after he was approved by the board of directors. Knepper, who is the district’s school resource officer, will be paid $1,649 for the year.
In other business, the board of directors approved the following:
- Accepted the donation of a trombone and alto saxophone from an anonymous community member to Ligonier Valley Middle School with an estimated combined value of $500.
- Accepted an anonymous grant in the amount of $7,620 to be used for supplies in the life skills classroom at R.K. Mellon Elementary School.
- The agreement with Seton Hill Child Care Services to provide two Pre-K Counts classrooms, one at each elementary building for the 2023-24 school year.
- The resignation of Clair Tudor, an aide at Ligonier Valley Middle School and High School, be accepted effective Sept. 11.
- Hired Sharon Pasquarette as a substitute teacher for the 2023-24 school year.
The LVSD Board of Directors will hold its next meeting Oct. 9 at the Ligonier Valley High School. The committee of the whole meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.
