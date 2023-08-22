The Ligonier Valley School District will put up $600,000 if it receives more than $1 million in private funding to upgrade its ballpark.
The plan to secure funding and what could be done was presented during the Aug. 14 board of directors meeting.
The plan hinges on a possible $1.5 million grant from the R.K. Mellon Foundation. The school district would cover the remaining $600,000. Should the cost exceed the initial $2.1 million projection, a private donor is willing to cover the cost.
But not all of the school directors were on board with the plan as it was presented. The measure to seek the R.K. Mellon grant was approved in a 6-2 vote. Directors Joslin Bennett and Cynthia Brown voted against the upgrades, while director Don Gilbert abstained due to “not enough information.”
“I’m very much in favor of making sure that our athletic facilities get updated, improved, built, et cetera,” Gilbert said. “I just have to throw out my concern that this was very fast, very quick.”
The deadline for the R.K. Mellon grant is Aug. 31, and due before the school board’s next meeting. It has put a sense of urgency on going forward with the project.
“I will say that it’s not many times where somebody’s offering you $1.5 million to upgrade your facility,” said Superintendent Tim Kantor.
The district has also spent the past few years working to upgrade its athletic facilities, including the recent track and bleacher updates.
Gilbert and other board members said they were not aware of the opportunity to update the ball field or that a plan was being worked on.
The district administration appeared to be approached by two separate parties back in the spring on the athletic upgrades. Draft images and estimates of the ball field came from a former LVSD alumnus who works in the industry, said Eric Kocsis, the district’s business manager. The unnamed donor who offered to cover costs above the $2.1 million price tag was also a part of the conversation.
But the district was also approached by resident Susan Huba, who reached out to see how she could help the district develop a comprehensive plan for its athletic facilities.
Huba, who has experience with grant writing, and members of the Brandon J. Boyd Memorial Fund met with the school board’s athletic committee and presented information she gathered by speaking with the district’s coaches and available funding sources – both public and private.
“I firmly believe that a comprehensive plan that addresses the needs of all sports teams and organizations at the junior high and senior high level is desperately needed and can be accomplished strategically and creatively,” Huba said during public comment.
The discussions with Huba went up to county officials, who detailed their ability to fund projects related to athletic facilities through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).
Westmoreland County has $90 million in RACP funding to use throughout the county.
Kocsis and Kantor said the district wanted to pursue both plans and will meet with Huba again in September. But with the looming deadline, the district had to act on the baseball field upgrade.
Huba asked that the board consider all options before deciding on a particular project.
“We can’t start prioritizing sports over one another with a false sense of urgency,” Huba said. “Every athletic facility in this district has a sense of urgency.”
If approved for the grant, the district’s funding used on the baseball field would count toward the district’s required 50% match for the RACP grant.
“We’re not losing anything if we spend it like we’re still getting a baseball facility done,” Kocsis said. “I just think it helps us with less local funds in the future because of what we already invested in the community.”
During its meeting, the district also unanimously approved the contract with the Ligonier Valley Police Department for a school resource officer. But the contract was initially pulled by Gilbert for discussion because a copy of the contract wasn’t provided to the school board.
Both Kantor and the board’s solicitor, Dennis Rafferty, told the directors that the contract, which it worked on for two months, was only recently approved by the police commission on Aug. 8.
“I recognize you’re concerned about getting the information ahead of time, you have the right to get it ahead of time, this was kind of jammed up,” Rafferty said.
Brown told Rafferty and Kantor that a short timetable was no excuse for not presenting the board with the documents before they voted on it.
“Not to sound mean, but that’s not my problem,” Brown said.
Rafferty responded to Brown, “I understand that it’s not, but now we do have a problem because we do have a start time for school, and I think it would be in the best interest of our district to have a school resource officer in place.”
A single copy of the contract was provided to Rafferty and the board, which Rafferty summarized. The school directors were each to be provided a copy after the meeting.
Rafferty added that he didn’t find anything about the contract to be “controversial” or “exotic.” He informed the board that should the police commission raise its officer wages, the district’s contract price of $42 per hour would increase. The Ligonier Valley Police Commission also approved the wage increase on Aug. 8.
Gilbert, who pulled a number of items for discussion during the regular meeting, also called for an amendment to the district’s participation in the Pennsylvania Youth Survey.
Gilbert asked that parents be notified of the opt-out option via email, text message and a letter sent home. The amendment was made because Gilbert believed some parents did not receive it in the past or were not aware of the survey, he said.
“I just want to make sure everybody gets it,” Gilbert said.
The Pennsylvania Youth Survey, known as PAYS, has been administered in schools since 1989. The survey asks students questions about behaviors related to tobacco, alcohol, drugs, mental health and violence.
In other business, the board of directors approved the following:
- The replacement of the employee key card access controls in 28 entrances throughout the school district facilities by Directec LLC in the amount of $24,915.49.
- The two change orders related to the electrical upgrades contract with Merit Electrical Group for an additional current transformer section at the main switchboard at R.K. Mellon Elementary School required by West Penn Power in the amount of $20,207.88 and a deduction of an alternate bid from Merit Electrical Group contract in the amount of $42,467.13.
- The agreement with Ignite Education Solutions to provide up to 34 personal care aides and six K-4 aides at $14.50 per hour for the 2023-24 school year. Ignite will also provide substitute staff on an as-needed basis for the 2023-24 extended school year.
- The donation of $1,235 to the Ligonier Valley Police Department for the replacement of the school resource officer patrol vehicle vinyl decals.
- Hired Laura Bruno as an elementary teacher at R.K. Mellon Elementary School beginning at a date to be determined. The salary will be $53,265 based on the fourth step of the LVEA salary scale with a master’s degree.
- Hired Brynne Lukno as a mathematics teacher at Ligonier Valley Middle School beginning at a date to be determined. The salary will be $50,113 based on the third step of the LVEA salary scale with a bachelor’s degree.
- The retroactive resignation of Christian Fawcett as high school varsity wrestling coach, effective July 27.
Starting at the Sept. 11 board of directors meeting, recordings of the meetings will be made and posted on the district’s website the following day. The Sept. 11 meeting will start with the committee of the whole meeting at 5:30 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
