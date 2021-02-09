Ligonier Valley School District will be looking to fill a vacancy at the top of its administrative staff for the first time in more than a decade.
The district’s school board at its meeting Monday accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Christine Oldham for retirement purposes, effective June 30.
Oldham has served as the district’s superintendent for 13 years, arriving just ahead of the consolidation of the district’s schools and closure of the former Laurel Valley Middle/High School building.
Oldham began her career as an elementary teacher in Delaware before becoming an assistant principal in the Greater Johnstown School District, elementary principal and administrator in Conemaugh Township School District and superintendent of Ferndale School District prior to her arrival at Ligonier Valley.
“If you looked at a list of characteristics of an effective superintendent, Chris has many of them,” school board president John “Jack” McDowell said of Oldham. “... She’s just all in leading the way. She’s a forward thinker, a future thinker, she’s always ahead. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve called her about things to ask her and she already knows it and already has a solution for it. She’s definitely a problem solver. Look at what she’s faced, from consolidation to COVID.”
McDowell also praised Oldham for her vision and ability to communicate complex concepts to the board and the public, as well as her work leading the district to implement its mass customized learning philosophy.
“I think the school district of Ligonier Valley was very fortunate and lucky to have you, Chris,” McDowell said. “I thank you, too. I wish you well, and in 142 days, you’re going to be able to say ‘Goodbye tension, hello pension.’”
School board member Daniel Stevens said that during his time in the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety he “had the opportunity to interact with a lot of superintendents throughout the county and (Oldham) was one of the easiest and most accommodating superintendents that I had to deal with... She kept up on everything that was going on. One thing about Chris is that what’s happening today is not on her mind; She already took care of that yesterday. She’s looking to tomorrow, next week, next year, five years from now.”
Oldham expressed gratitude to the school boards with which she’s worked over her tenure as superintendent, as well as the district’s staff and the Ligonier Valley community as a whole.
“It’s easy to do a job when you know that that’s the job you’re to be doing and that’s the place where you’re to be doing it,” Oldham said. “Years before this job became available to me, I dreamed that I was the superintendent of this school district. I knew from the beginning that this is where I was supposed to be, and it has absolutely been home. It’s the people, it is the culture, that’s what makes Ligonier Valley so special.”
In other business Monday, the school board approved:
- A right-of-way agreement and easement between the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center’s (EWCTC) three sending school districts — LVSD, Greater Latrobe and Derry Area — and the Derry Township Supervisors granting the township permanent easements on EWCTC property to construct, install, operate and maintain stormwater lines for a planned stormwater collection system and retention pond;
- Accepting $6,000 in United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania 2020-21 Transition Plan grant funds;
- Submitting a grant application seeking $1,051,041 through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund II (ESSERS2) grant program to provide for the purchase of iPads, remote day community pods staffing, hotspot fees, cleaning supplies, COVID employee child care room supplement, Student Assistance Program (SAP) liaison, extended day program starting mid-February with transportation and extended school year program for June, July and August with transportation;
- Submitting a grant application seeking $50,000 through the Pennsylvania Department of Education Mobile Math and Science grant program for high school and middle school math and science expenditures;
- Accepting a grant of $600 from the Society of Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh for middle school science equipment;
- Addition of a new course of study, Anatomy and Physiology II (Honors);
- Hiring Charles Pritts as a custodian at Ligonier Valley High School at an hourly rate of $12, effective Feb. 1;
- Accepting the resignation of Deborah Leonard, cook at R.K. Mellon Elementary, for retirement purposes, effective Feb. 19;
- The transfer of Delphine Hofecker to the five-hour cook position at R.K. Mellon Elementary beginning Feb. 18;
- The addition of a second head golf coach position for the 2021-22 school year;
- Accepting the Ligonier Valley Baseball Boosters’ donation of labor and materials to construct a batting cage at the high school baseball field;
- Lauren Short as a girls’ varsity basketball program volunteer, Jim Bojtos as softball program volunteer, and Don Bakewell and Robert Wynn as boys’ track and field program volunteers. All approvals are pending required paperwork;
- Accepting the resignation of Josh Suszek as assistant junior high girls’ volleyball coach;
- Appointing Artalee Breegle as assistant swim coach at a supplemental salary of $2,919 and Dennis Henderson Jr. as assistant track and field coach at a supplemental salary of $3,041, both pending required paperwork;
- Appointing Roger Beitel as head varsity football coach for the 2021-22 school year at a supplemental salary of $6,464, pending required paperwork;
- The retroactive addition of Jessica Steele as a school bus driver for the 2020-21 school year, as submitted by Lodestar Bus Lines, Inc., effective Jan. 21;
- Final approval of a revised policy regarding discipline of learners convicted/adjudicated of sexual assault;
- Tentative and final approval of a revised policy regarding purchases subject to bid/quotation.
