The Ligonier Valley School Board moved quickly to fill the district’s looming vacancy in the superintendent’s office, going in-house with its selection to replace retiring superintendent Dr. Christine Oldham in the district’s the top administrative post.
The school board at its regular meeting Monday unanimously approved a resolution to elect and approve Ligonier Valley High School principal Tim Kantor as the district’s next superintendent. Kantor’s five-year contract for the position will begin July 1, according to the resolution, with contractual details yet to be finalized, district solicitor Dennis Rafferty noted.
Kantor has spent all but the first year of his educational career in Ligonier Valley School District, joining the district as a teacher in 2002 and moving to the administration as an assistant principal in 2008.
“With the exception of one year, my entire career has been in this school district. I love this school district. The parents are great, the teachers, the learners, everybody in the community,” Kantor said Monday.
“I’m honored to be given this opportunity to lead this school district into the future. It’s left in a good place with Dr. Oldham. She’s a phenomenal leader and she will be missed,” he added.
Oldham, participating in Monday’s meeting by phone, expressed her confidence in Kantor’s ability to lead the district forward following her retirement.
In Oldham’s physical absence from Monday’s meeting, the district’s director of education Ed Moran presented the board with information on plans to offer learners additional in-person instructional opportunities through extended school day and extended school year offerings funded through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER II) money.
“We hope that will help alleviate some of the loss in learning that may have occurred for some learners,” Moran said. “We really want them together, too, because of that social and emotional piece that they have truly lost during this time.”
Moran said the district could make extended school day opportunities available to all learners as early as next week. Under the planned offerings, learners would be able to stay at school for an additional hour beyond normal departure time on the days they’re in the buildings under the district’s hybrid instructional model. Transportation logistics are still being ironed out, Moran said.
“We’re going to look at what the learners need and we’re going to provide instruction there,” Moran said. “We have all the content areas at the middle and high school covered because our teachers have done a great job and stepped right up. And we have enough elementary teachers for our learners, too. We’re hoping to start next week.”
With the extended school year program, Moran said in-person instruction is tentatively planned for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from June through August.
In other business, the school board approved:
- Awarding bids for Category 2 equipment to SHI International Corp. at a total project cost of $72,413.24. After E-Rate reimbursement, the cost is lowered to $21,723.97;
- The Westmoreland Intermediate Unit 2021-22 general operating budget totaling $6,771,500. Ligonier Valley’s direct contribution for 2021-22 will be $10,701.88, down from $10,811.08 for the 2020-21 school year;
- An agreement with The Meadows Psychiatric Center for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years at a cost of $67 per day;
- For the Ligonier Valley Middle School to submit a grant application seeking $7,500 from the Highmark Foundation School Grants and Awards Program to purchase treadmills for the school;
- Tendering a permanent contract to Amy Spangenberg, having completed three years of satisfactory service;
- An agreement with Peacock Keller to provide professional development, with costs paid through ESESRS funds;
- Termination of an employee identified only by an employee number, 1477, effective immediately. No further comment was issued on the termination;
- Hiring Joseph Johnson as a substitute custodian for the 2020-21 school year, pending required employment paperwork;
- Hiring Ronald Bowers as a custodian at Laurel Valley Elementary School at an hourly rate of $12, with an effective date to be determined;
- David Shannon as a baseball program volunteer for the 2020-21 school year, pending required paperwork;
- Appointing Alexis Short as assistant junior high volleyball coach for the 2020-21 school year, pending required paperwork, at a supplemental salary of $1,942;
- Appointing the following supplemental positions for the 2021-22 school year, pending required paperwork: Dennis Henderson Jr., head junior high football coach, $4,400; Josh Suszek and Tyler Foust, assistant junior high football coaches, $3,014; Al Gaiardo, head boys’ golf coach, $2,774;
- A revised administrative procedure regarding a public records fee structure.
