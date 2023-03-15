After pulling a collection of policies set to be approved Monday for discussion, the Ligonier Valley School District Board of Directors refused to bring the policies forward for a vote.
The lack of the motion will send the policies back to the policy committee whose only appointed member is Josi Bennett.
Superintendent Tim Kantor instructed Bennett to contact him to schedule the meeting but so far, a date and time have yet to be set, according to Bennett.
The motion, PO/L-13-23, contained seven revised policies which updated language and some processes regarding students facing educational instability and homelessness.
Director Cindy Brown asked for the policies to be pulled for discussion. First, Brown took issue with the change of the word students to learners.
Citing the Oxford Dictionary definition of the two words, Brown claimed the district was degrading for the students.
“I feel we are degrading our students by lowering their standards as well as the quality of our educational institution,” Brown said. “To merely learn sets no goal or expectation of those under our direction to be able to function in the world and provide for themselves.”
Director Donald Gilbert echoed Brown’s concerns over the use of the word learner. He presented the board with examples from nearby colleges and universities.
“There’s no need to waste time changing a policy and taking out the word students and switching it over to learners,” Gilbert said. “The community at large, the universities don’t use the word learners and neither should we.”
A review of Westmoreland County school districts found LVSD was the only school district which consistently refers to those attending as learners.
Brown also took issue with references to the pronoun changes within the seven policies.
“The changes of gender specific pronouns to gender neutral pronouns is the first step in showing acceptance of the transgender philosophy and I as one board member, stand firmly against this philosophy,” Brown said. “I ask that the rest of you stand with me to stop this ridiculous philosophy that is sweeping the nation.
“Follow the signs, boys are boys, girls are girls, forever and ever, amen.”
The changes – replacing either “s/he” or “his/her” with “their” or “learner” – occur only eight times throughout the set of policies.
Both Brown and Gilbert received applause from the audience after presenting their recommended changes. None of the other board members wanted to move the policies forward. Brown said that is a good sign they stand with her on denying the proposed changes.
The initial changes to the policies came from the Pennsylvania School Board Association which updates policies for school districts as legislation changes. The changes regarding homelessness and educational instability were in response to Act 1 which was passed last year. The Act helps remove barriers to graduation and other services for students who may become homeless during the school year or need to change schools because they suddenly fall under the care of another guardian.
Most school districts approve the updated policies with little to no changes. While the removal of “s/he” and “his/her” came from the PSBA, the change to learner appears to have come from the district.
The board of directors unanimously approved three contracts as well Monday night. Those contracts include Act 93 administrator employees, executive administrative assistants and the agreement for maintenance and part-time supervisors.
Details on the contracts were not immediately available Monday. Eric Kocsis, the district’s business manager, said copies of the contracts would be made available once they had been signed.
The board also approved resignations for six employees, including three teacher retirements.
The resignation of a teacher accused of inappropriately touching a student was also accepted after a 6-1-1 vote. Bennett was the lone dissenter with Brown abstaining from the vote.
Brown told the Bulletin after Monday’s meeting she abstained from the resignation vote due to a lack of information.
“I just could not make a judgment call based on the lack of information right now,” Brown said.
Bennett told the Bulletin in a phone call Monday night she did not feel comfortable voting for the resignation and would have rather voted for the teacher’s termination.
Head and assistant coach positions were filled in four school sports. Kip Crumrine will head the boys soccer team with Sandra Crumrine filling the assistant coach position for the girls cross-country team.
Tyler Kocsis will lead the girls golf team and Kevin Moore will take over as assistant coach for the boys baseball team.
The board of directors also approved the following:
- The formation of the Rising Educator Club in conjunction with St. Vincent College to recruit, organize, facilitate and develop programs for learners in becoming teachers at no cost to the district.
- The current Health and Safety Plan for 2022-23 with no changes. The plan is a requirement while the district has federal funding to disburse.
- Permission was given to the administration to contract with Idlewild Park to schedule the school-community picnic for Friday, June 9, at no cost to the district.
The Ligonier Valley School District Board of Directors will hold its next meeting Tuesday, April 11, at 5:30 p.m. for the committee of the whole with the regular meeting to follow at 6:30 p.m. The meeting was moved due to the Easter holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.