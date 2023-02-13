The Ligonier Valley School District Board of Directors responded last week to allegations that its use of email and executive sessions complies with the state’s Sunshine Act.
The district’s solicitor, Dennis Rafferty, wrote in a Feb. 9 letter, “(the Board of Directors) has not violated the Sunshine Act through email exchanges or executive sessions as alleged.”
The district took issue with the Bulletin’s characterization of two sets of emails between a school board director and administrators.
The Sept. 12, 2022, emails between Director Cindy Brown and Superintendent Tim Kantor did not constitute a quorum because only one board member was on the email, Rafferty said in the letter. He added that this analysis applies to Jan. 5 emails between Brown and Kantor, and was only informational and “neither a meeting nor deliberation.”
The practice of “walking the halls” – asking individual board members their opinion or vote on a matter with no public discussion – was dismissed by Rafferty as never taking place.
“This has not been done in the District and certainly was not the case in the example you cited,” he wrote.
A Feb. 7 letter written by Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on behalf of the Bulletin highlighted board members who said the board discussed matters over email to reduce meeting times and get on the same page.
Rafferty wrote that although he had not spoken to the named board members, he was “certain, however, that their comments did not apply to any meeting involving a quorum of the members.”
While discussing the board’s executive session, Rafferty said reports of improper sessions were due to inaccurate reporting of two meetings.
Reporting of the approval of the district’s budget and 17 other financial items without discussion by the Bulletin back in June could not be considered evidence of improper deliberations by the board, Rafferty said. The school board had received four presentations prior to the vote where discussion of the budget occurred, Rafferty said.
On Jan. 9, when the school board announced what had been discussed during its executive session, the item board policy was a mistake, according to Rafferty.
In the letter, Rafferty said a board member announced she would pull a resolution pertaining to a policy to be amended.
“The School Board Member wanted to make sure she was following the correct procedure to unbundle the resolution,” Rafferty wrote. “Her question was directed to the Superintendent and it was the Superintendent who explained the procedures to her.
“That was the end of the discussion. No deliberation occurred regarding the District Policy. Additionally there was no deliberation or official action taken on the resolution at that time.”
It is the district’s position that the Sunshine Act was not established to limit information sharing between board members and administrators. It also finds that the Bulletin’s reliance on the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records explanation is “flawed,” and refers to a quorum and not individual members.
“I believe it is one of the most important duties of a Superintendent to provide information to School Board Members to enable them to effectively deliberate and take official action for the School District,” Rafferty said.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
