During the June 13, 2022, Ligonier Valley School District Board of Directors regular meeting, board members spent the hour approving a $32.9 million budget, new and updated policies, and appointed new coaches for various school sports.

By any means it was a typical school board meeting except that none of seven present members discussed any of the items they voted on. The approval of a multi-million dollar budget and other items without any explanation to the board or public raised concern for the Bulletin that the district was holding private deliberations on public matters.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.