During the June 13, 2022, Ligonier Valley School District Board of Directors regular meeting, board members spent the hour approving a $32.9 million budget, new and updated policies, and appointed new coaches for various school sports.
By any means it was a typical school board meeting except that none of seven present members discussed any of the items they voted on. The approval of a multi-million dollar budget and other items without any explanation to the board or public raised concern for the Bulletin that the district was holding private deliberations on public matters.
Seven months after that meeting, school board director Cynthia Brown asked that a policy the board was voting on be amended. Again, no discussion was held by the school directors.
After receiving emails from the school district that showed board members hold discussions of agenda items through email, out of the public eye, the Bulletin reached out to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press for legal support.
“Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act makes clear that deliberations of public bodies like the Ligonier Valley School District must be open to the public, with only limited exceptions,” said Paula Knudsen Burke, the Reporters Committee’s Local Legal Initiative attorney in Pennsylvania. “It’s a clear violation of the law for school administration officials and board members to misuse executive sessions and conduct deliberations over email about important issues like health and safety, curriculum, and the school district’s budget.”
The Reporters Committee’s Local Legal Initiative provides local news organizations with the legal services necessary to pursue investigative and enterprise stories. The program is funded through a $10 million investment from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation to bolster local journalism.
On Tuesday, the Reporters Committee sent a letter to the Ligonier Valley School District on behalf of the Bulletin, outlining past practices of discussing public matters in private, both online and in executive sessions. It has asked that the board respond to the letter before its Feb. 13 meeting.
Other issues found during the Bulletin’s investigation include the lack of public and advertised committee meetings by the board’s eight committees.
The board holds a committee of the whole meeting an hour before the regular monthly meetings but again, little discussion is had by the directors. Instead, the board typically receives information from school administrators about items that may or may not be on the agenda that evening. Barring a long presentation, those meetings typically last around 15 minutes.
The letter to the school board asks that it, “cease holding improper executive sessions, maintain and provide agendas and meeting minutes for all open meetings, and immediately stop conducting their deliberations via email or other forums that are closed to the public.”
Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel of the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said agencies that violate the provisions in the Sunshine Act could face civil or criminal penalties for their actions.
“The law imposes penalties because it recognizes that government functions best when it is aided by and accountable to an informed and actively involved citizenry,” Melewsky said.
While correcting these issues do make the jobs of reporters at the Bulletin and across western Pennsylvania easier to gather necessary information, it is the goal of news organizations to distribute accurate and factual information to citizens to be better informed.
“Without access, there is no accountability. The public can’t understand or participate in decisions made behind closed doors, physical or electronic,” Melewsky said. “Secrecy in government harms the public interest and erodes public trust, and the Sunshine Act seeks to prevent those consequences.”
After the Jan. 9 meeting, the Bulletin filed a Right-to-Know Law Request for emails of board directors discussing meeting items over the past few months. While the district complied with the request within a week, providing 42 pages of emails, it raised more questions.
The Bulletin discovered some emails were cut off or missing. The emails also showed a Sept. 12 discussion between Brown and Superintendent Tim Kantor on a health and safety policy, which had swayed her from pulling the motion for a separate roll call vote hours before the regular meeting.
The board approved the health and safety plan along with two other measures in an 8-0 vote.
During that same Sept. 12 meeting, the Bulletin objected to the board’s announcement of what it discussed during the prior executive session as insufficiently specific.
The school board’s solicitor, Dennis Rafferty, said he could not disclose the matter or name the parties involved because failing to handle the matter in a confidential manner could compromise the district.
“We take the Sunshine Act seriously, I take it seriously and I can assure you that we don’t and we didn’t conduct any deliberations regarding … any matter that might be brought up before the public at the meeting,” Rafferty said at that meeting. “Nothing like that is done; we don’t do that here in Ligonier.”
Since those meetings the Bulletin has tried to get more information on how the school board sets its agenda and deliberates on the matters to make a decision when it’s time to cast a vote.
It has appealed its Right-to-Know request seeking the missing emails and asking for the district to ensure it conducts a good faith search for all responsive records.
On Jan. 20, the district provided the missing emails and response to other matters brought up in the appeal. A final determination by the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records is due by Feb. 23.
In a separate request, the Bulletin has also asked for similar emails from the board of directors dating back to the fall of 2021. The school district elected to take a 30-day extension and is required to provide the Bulletin with a response on Feb. 23 as well.
The Bulletin, led by managing editor Tara Ewanits, will continue to hold those in government accountable to the public they serve because transparency is “crucial to our mission of keeping the public informed,” she said.
“When public business is determined behind closed doors, our community begins to mistrust the individuals they elected and confidence in those public officials begins to erode,” Ewanits said. “Our reporters, armed with the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act, maintain the public trust.”
