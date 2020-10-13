A return to full-time in-person learning doesn’t appear to be in the cards for Ligonier Valley School District anytime soon.
Superintendent Dr. Christine Oldham offered an update on the district’s reopening plan, along with an explanation regarding why the district hasn’t been able to make the shift to five days a week of brick-and-mortar education for all learners.
The district’s overarching goals amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Oldham said, are to provide a safe environment for learners and staff, to maintain a flexible operational model and to implement an in-person educational model five days a week. The third of those goals has proved the most challenging so far.
Physical space within the district’s school buildings is a major barrier to a full return to in-person education. With Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education guidelines recommending at least 6 feet of social distance, there simply isn’t enough room in Ligonier Valley’s schools to comply. If the CDC and state guidelines change to align with the World Health Organization’s 3-foot social distancing suggestion, LVSD would be able to accommodate its full complement of learners and staff.
“We will not give up on trying to transition to five days a week of brick-and-mortar learning,” Oldham said, “but we will follow CDC and state guidelines.”
Community case totals and positivity rate are also factors in determining the district’s educational model.
With positive coronavirus case totals in Westmoreland County spiking in recent weeks, district officials are leery that if community numbers continue to increase, the district could be forced to revert to the full-remote model used at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
According to guidelines from the Department of Education, school districts should determine which educational model to implement based on the level of community transmission of COVID-19. The recommendations factor in the incidence rate — the number of positive cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day span — and the positivity rate among those tested for the virus.
Westmoreland County has remained in the “moderate” level of the state education department’s scale since before the start of the 2020-21 school year, meaning hybrid or fully remote learning models are recommended. Full-time in-person learning is recommended only within the “low” category of community transmission.
The incidence rate and percent positivity within Westmoreland County have both surged over recent weeks. In the most recent seven-day period, the county’s incidence rate had risen to 87.3 cases per 100,000 people, with a positivity rate of 6.3%, Oldham noted. If the community incidence rate grows to more than 100 cases per 100,000 or if the positivity rate exceeds 10%, the Department of Education recommends a return to fully remote learning. To fall into the “low” level of community transmission, the incidence rate over a seven-day stretch must be fewer than 10 residents per 100,000 and the positivity rate must be less than 5%.
Oldham also explained the Department of Education’s guidelines to districts regarding how to handle positive coronavirus cases among students and staff. The Department of Education on its website offers a “decision matrix” with recommendations for handling varying numbers of positive cases within the low, moderate and substantial community transmission levels.
In the moderate level, a single positive case within a 14-day period doesn’t necessitate building closures, according to the chart. Multiple positive cases within a school building carry a recommendation to close the building for three to five days if two to four individuals in the same building test positive, or for 14 days if more than five individuals at a single school test positive.
School district officials urged residents to seek out official sources of information regarding the district’s educational models, and said there has been “a lot of misinformation on social media.”
The school board on Monday also approved revised Return to Play Guidelines and Spectator Guidance policies regarding athletics. The changes mirror recent state changes allowing increased attendance at sporting events. Oldham said a limited number of tickets for games will still be distributed to participants, but that each participant would now receive a greater number of tickets.
The timing of the change in state guidelines for attendance at athletic events came as Ligonier Valley High School (LVHS) was preparing for homecoming and its second and final home varsity football game of the season. LVHS principal Tim Kantor said the school is currently planning to have the marching band, cheerleaders and members of the homecoming court parade from the school to Weller Field prior to the Oct. 23 game against Shady Side Academy.
Business manager Eric Kocsis also offered good news during the meeting as well, announcing that the USDA has extended free breakfasts and lunches for school children through the end of June 2021. Kocsis also said the district has qualified for around $44,000 in Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to reimburse the purchase of personal protective equipment and other pandemic-related purchases.
In other business, the school board approved:
- Authorizing business manager Eric Kocsis to serve as Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Joint Purchasing Consortium Representative, and for superintendent Dr. Christine Oldham to serve as alternate;
- To advertise jointly as a member of the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Joint Purchasing Consortiums for the purchase of multi-purpose paper, unleaded gasoline and diesel fuel;
- Entering into a purchase and sales base agreement with MP2 Energy LLC for electric power supply service from the July 2021 meter read date to the June 2024 meter read date at a fixed price of $0.04181 per kWh;
- Accepting the resignation of Ligonier Valley High School (LVHS) custodian Floyd Mack, effective retroactive to Sept. 21;
- Hiring the following substitutes for the 2020-21 school year, pending receipt of required employment paperwork: Cynthia Gesser and Ronald Bowers, cooks; John Silk, custodian;
- A memorandum of understanding with the Ligonier Valley Education Executive Administrative Assistants regarding separation pay language;
- An agreement with Ignite Education Solutions to provide long-term, contracted and substitute staff on an as-needed basis for the 2020-21 school year;
- The transfer of Nicole Carman to an afternoon custodian position at R.K. Mellon Elementary, effective Oct. 13;
- Hiring Brian Pickford as an afternoon custodian at Ligonier Valley High School, effective Oct. 13;
- Eric Vogelsang as a junior high girls’ volleyball program volunteer and Thomas Paola as junior high and varsity boys’ basketball program volunteer for the 2020-21 school year, pending required paperwork;
- Appointing the following supplemental positions for the 2020-21 school year, pending required paperwork: Shawn Knepper, freshman class advisor, $1,619; John Gregorich and Brianna Grimm, play co-directors, $2,229, to be shared;
- Transportation schedules for Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) learners for the 2020-21 school year;
- Final approval for revised policies regarding administrative employee physical examination; professional employee physical examination; support employee physical examination; use of school facilities and school calendar;
- Tentative approval for revised policies regarding use of medications; learner expression/distribution and posting of materials; tobacco/nicotine; use of motor vehicles; controlled substances/paraphernalia; suspension and expulsion; employment of administrators; employment of professional employees; employment of support employees; child abuse and school visitors;
- Revised administrative procedures regarding learner expression/distribution and posting of materials, tobacco/nicotine and school visitors;
- The Emergency Operations Plan for the 2020-21 school year, retroactive to Sept. 14.
