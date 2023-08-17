The Ligonier Valley School District Board of Directors is reconsidering a decision by the administration to not pick up an elementary student in front of his home.
The request to pick up the student came at the behest of the boy’s doctors and his adoptive parent, Joslin Bennett. Bennett is also a school board director.
Bennett addressed the school board as a parent during the public comment portion of the meeting.
“This situation can’t help but make me feel that Ligonier (Valley School District) does not care about students with disabilities or parents, for that matter,” Bennett said.
Bennett said her son has multiple diagnoses that affect his education. This year, he will be attending a special needs school, but the school district will handle the busing.
The school’s transportation director told her that the bus could not go directly to the home because it sits on a private lane 380 feet from the bus stop, Bennett said.
She added that her son has been known to run out into the street. Typically, the child would be with siblings until he gets on the bus, but this year, those siblings would be off to school before he gets on the bus.
Bennett, who is a double amputee and uses a wheelchair to get around, said due to her own complications, she is unable to get in and out of a car easily. Those complications will keep her from taking her child to the bus stop, she said.
In its decision to deny the pickup, Bennett was told buses are not permitted to turn around on private lanes or back down them. She was also told since she lives on a private road, the maintenance of the road could not be guaranteed, she said.
The decision left her with only two choices – put her son in a dangerous situation or enroll him in cyber school.
Before speaking Monday night, Bennett told the public that the school’s solicitor, Dennis Rafferty, spoke to her after the board’s executive session and offered to see what he could do.
Along with the issues presented, Bennett claimed the board was violating school policies related to students with disabilities and experiencing foster care and educational instability. Those policies authorize the superintendent to waive specific policies, procedures and administrative regulations to reduce student education barriers.
“My son not being able to attend his special needs school is definitely creating a barrier for attendance,” Bennett said.
Rafferty addressed Bennett and the public after she spoke.
The administration’s decision not to utilize private roads was based on the district’s past practices, he said.
Despite the past practices, Rafferty said he would take another look and talk to all parties involved.
“I received details that I either didn’t pay attention to when I looked at this initially or wasn’t aware of,” Rafferty said. “In this case, in addition to the transportation issue, there’s a special education component to it.
“So we have to look at it with regard to that, and under special education laws, we are required to make accommodations under certain circumstances.”
At the end of Monday’s meeting, Director Cindy Brown spoke about her frustrations in not being a part of the initial discussion regarding Bennett’s bus problem. Brown is the school board’s Transportation Committee chair.
According to Brown, she was initially told she would be a part of those meetings but was never invited. She also claimed she provided different suggestions to resolve the matter but was “shut down.”
“It is a falsity that our special education director claims that we go above and beyond to advocate for our special needs students,” Brown said. “Therefore, I just want to make it clear that I am ashamed of and in total disagreement with the decision that was made.”
“As chair, I was not involved in the meeting. So, no one was there to represent Mrs. Bennett or the community in this decision of what I consider to be a double ADA compliance situation.”
Brown thanked Rafferty for agreeing to work on the issue but said she felt it should have been dealt with correctly from the beginning.
Bennett thanked Brown for her support and Rafferty for addressing her son’s busing issue.
