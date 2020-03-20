Ligonier Valley School District has joined the list of local school districts providing no-cost bagged breakfasts and lunches.
Meals are available for any child under 18 years of age in the district. Children must accompany their parents/guardians to receive the meals.
The no-cost meals will be available for pickup Monday, March 23, through Friday, March 27, at the following locations and times:
- Waterford Fire Hall, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.;
- Fairfield Fire Hall, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.;
- Bolivar Fire Hall, 10:45 to 11:45 a.m.;
- New Florence Fire Hall, 11 a.m. to noon;
- Seward Fire Hall, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Anyone interested in picking up meals should call 724-238-5696 ext. 109 or email rshafron@lvsd.k12.pa.us no later than Friday, March 20, with number of children and pickup location.
