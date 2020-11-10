Ligonier Valley School District could return to its hybrid instructional model as early as Monday, Nov. 16, as long as community coronavirus (COVID-19) transmission figures in Westmoreland County remain within the “moderate” range according to the state health and education departments.
“Our School Reopening Plan and Health And Safety Plan reflect that we’re going to follow recommendations (from the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention),” Superintendent Dr. Christine Oldham said. “Our goal is to be back in the hybrid model on Monday, but if there’s a spike and that’s not the recommendation, we would remain in full remote.”
According to guidelines from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, school districts have the ability to determine which educational model to implement based on the level of community transmission of COVID-19. The recommendations factor in the incidence rate — the number of positive cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day span — and the positivity rate among those tested.
Westmoreland County had remained in the “moderate” level of community transmission since before the start of the 2020-21 school year, but for three weeks had fallen into the “substantial” category after weeks of surging coronavirus case totals. In order to fall into the “low” level of community transmission, the incidence rate over a seven-day stretch must be fewer than 10 residents per 100,000 and the positivity rate must be less than 5%.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Westmoreland County’s incidence rate for the most recent seven-day period — Oct. 30 through Nov. 5 — was just below the “substantial” threshold at 99.8 per 100,000 and the transmission rate fell to 6.7%.
The incident rate figures for the previous seven-day period were 114.9 per 100,000 along with a 7.2% positivity rate.
Oldham noted that nine LVSD staff members are quarantined because of coronavirus exposure, and said that quarantine duration can be lengthy, especially in cases where one family member tests positive for the virus initially and others subsequently test positive, as each positive case resets the “quarantine clock” for the group of close contacts.
The board heard public comments from several district residents and parents or grandparents of LVSD learners encouraging a return to full-time in-person instruction.
Several commenters complained that the full remote instructional model is stressful for children and adults alike, especially in families where both parents work full-time outside the home, and that teachers are being forced to spend online class time helping learners fix computer problems. Others questioned why the district hasn’t explored “mini-schooling” options at area churches or other community locations where small groups of learners could receive in-person or online instruction while adhering to coronavirus guidelines.
“We’re all living the hardships and we all have different hardships,” Oldham said. “It is frustrating and we do feel bad. We had identified really early on that however we came back to school, the childcare issue was probably the biggest issue that our families would have. We reached out to the (Ligonier Valley YMCA) and tried to find some churches that might provide space for childcare on remote days even during the hybrid model. To a large degree, the Y was able to add 4,000 square feet and help with the remote days. But especially in the northern parts of the community or families that live farther from Ligonier center, it is a huge hardship.”
Access to online instruction at home has been an issue for some families because high-speed internet infrastructure isn’t in place throughout the entire district.
“We’re 234 square miles of very rural area,” Oldham said.
Oldham said 204 mobile hot spot devices were distributed at the start of the school year for families who live in areas of the district where high-speed home internet isn’t available. There are still learners for whom even mobile hot spots aren’t a viable solution, as the cellular phone signal used by the hot spots isn’t reliable in some parts of the district.
As an alternative, Oldham said, teachers are compiling physical packets of instructional materials for nearly all elementary school learners and for secondary students without reliable internet access. According to Oldham’s superintendent’s report, 22 Ligonier Valley Middle School learners and 10 learners at Ligonier Valley High School are receiving paper packets each week.
There are also three drive-up locations in the district available with free Wi-Fi: the front parking lot at Fairfield Township fire hall, the back gravel parking lot at Chestnut Ridge fire hall and the upper parking lot at Laurel Valley Elementary.
“The unfortunate part we’ve run into is the hot spots run off of cellular service,” LVSD Director of Technology and Data Janine Vallano said. “There are families that don’t even get good cellular service where they’re living. That’s why we pulled the mobile locations so they could get (internet access) if they needed it.”
In other business, the school board approved:
- Accepting a PCCD-ESSER COVID-19 Disaster Emergency School Health and Safety Grant for $43,962 to be used for the ongoing service costs for the mobile hot spots used for remote learning;
- For the Westmoreland County Tax Assessment Office to conduct the district’s required Homestead/Farmstead Application mailings for 2021;
- Administering the “Leader In Me!” teacher, parent and learner surveys;
- An agreement with Seton Hill Child Care Services to provide two Pre-K Counts classrooms, one at each elementary school, for the 2020-21 school year;
- Hiring the following substitutes for the 2020-21 school year, pending required paperwork: Lyndsey Queer, secretary; Gabrielle Breegle and Donna Knepper, aide and secretary; Joy Scalzo-Monticue, cook; Christian Smith, custodian;
- Hiring Lyndsey Queer as a long-term substitute secretary at Ligonier Valley High School beginning Nov. 16 at an hourly rate of $11.05;
- A staffing agreement with Metz Culinary Management Inc.;
- A memorandum of understanding with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), the union that represents district custodians, matrons and food service workers, regarding furloughs. Oldham said the district’s agreement with the union calls for employees to be furloughed or laid off based on seniority. The memorandum of understanding would allow for union members with more seniority to voluntarily accept furloughs to keep newer hires on the job;
- A memorandum of understanding with the Ligonier Valley Education Association regarding supplemental contracts;
- The retroactive addition of Jordan Umbaugh as a school bus aide for the 2020-21 school year, as submitted by Lodestar Bus Lines Inc.;
- A memorandum of understanding with Lodestar Bus Lines for the full remote learning days during the 2020-21 school year;
- Revised 2020-21 instructional calendars;
- Final approval of revised policies regarding use of medications, distribution and posting of materials, tobacco/nicotine, use of motor vehicles, controlled substances/paraphernalia, suspension and expulsion, employment of administrators, professional employees and support employees, child abuse and school visitors;
- Tentative final approval of revised policies regarding immunization and communicable diseases and health examinations/screenings;
- Tentative approval of the revised policies regarding the district’s organization chart, nondiscrimination of students with disabilities, admission of learners and learner records;
- Revised administrative procedures regarding nondiscrimination of students with disabilities, early admission, immunization requirements and communicable diseases/attendance;
- A resolution supporting statewide cyber charter school funding reform.
