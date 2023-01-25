The Ligonier Valley School District and local law enforcement agencies are investigating allegations of an alleged incident at the middle school.
An anonymous post on the Facebook group Ligonier Valley School District (LVSD) Parents purportedly shows the text of an email written to the district’s superintendent and board of directors. Superintendent Tim Kantor would not verify the authenticity of the email or who was involved.
But Kantor did confirm the school district received a report of an incident and was investigating the allegations.
“An incident was reported and we are following our procedures, working with (local) and county law enforcement,” Kantor said.
Ligonier Valley Police Department officials confirmed it was investigating an alleged incident at the middle school and working with the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s office. LVPD Police Chief John Berger said the department is taking the allegations seriously while it interviews people involved, including teachers.
Kantor would not disclose when the alleged incident took place and when the district was notified. No other details were provided by Kantor because it is a personnel investigation, he said.
