The 38-year-old track at Weller Field will receive a nearly $950,000 upgrade this spring after the Ligonier Valley School District Board of Education unanimously approved the construction Monday evening.

Keystone Sports Construction was awarded the contract after beating the only other bid by less than $2,000. The cost of the contract with Keystone Sports Construction is $948,178.80.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

