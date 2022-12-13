The 38-year-old track at Weller Field will receive a nearly $950,000 upgrade this spring after the Ligonier Valley School District Board of Education unanimously approved the construction Monday evening.
Keystone Sports Construction was awarded the contract after beating the only other bid by less than $2,000. The cost of the contract with Keystone Sports Construction is $948,178.80.
The school district has been approving contracts related to Weller Field all year. In August, it hired Keystone Sports Construction to provide surveying, geological testing and design work for renovations to the track at Weller Field. It was paid $23,881 for the work.
In September, the school board approved a $145,000 contract to add wheelchair accessible seating to the bleachers.
Board Secretary Eric Kocsis told the board the project is a big investment that will be done right. He said funding for the new track is possible due to tax revenues that far exceeded what was budgeted.
“Revenues were up locally $639,000 over budget because the real estate tax rebounded,” Kocsis said. “Our income tax rebounded amazingly, that was over $200,000 than we budgeted.”
Along with the $1.4 million surplus the district saw this year, it also had $1.9 million put aside for capital projects. The surplus will be used in the future to replenish some of the capital projects fund and bolster other areas of the general budget, Kocsis said.
Construction of the new track is expected to begin some time in May with the bleacher upgrade taking place around the same time. Contingency plans are in place should the work interfere with any track meets and practices going on at that time, Kocsis said.
Board President John McDowell thanked Kocsis for the time and effort he put into getting these projects off the ground. He said criticism about the track’s condition and appearance was not because of a “lack of action” on the school board’s part.
District officials wanted to do the work properly which takes time and money, and now the district has the money, McDowell said.
“I hate to keep using COVID; COVID kicked everything back two years,” he said. “So, it’s not that we’re not doing anything, it’s that we’re being careful with how we do it. Sometimes that takes more time than what anybody would ever know.”
Cement curbing will also be added around the track to allow the school district the option to replace the field with artificial turf in the future. This past season, the LVSD varsity football team was unable to host a playoff game.
Initial reporting by the Bulletin stated it was because Weller Field is not artificial turf as well as questions about the venue’s ADA compliance but there has been pushback on those being the reasons from LVSD and the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League.
The district also approved Merit Electrical Group, Inc. to complete three electrical projects throughout the district. The company will replace generators and main electric switches at R.K. Mellon Elementary and the Ligonier Valley Middle School, along with installing a new generator at the administrative building. Merit Electrical Group, Inc. will be paid $712,300 for the work, about $45,000 less than initial estimates.
Wesley Siko will return to LVSD as its athletic director pending receipt of all required clearances and release from his current employer. Siko was hired as the athletic director in June 2020 and worked in that position until November 2021. He was replaced by Joe Skura, who resigned last month.
Along with duties as the athletic director, Siko will be expected to fill the roles of transportation and communications director as well. He will be paid a salary of $65,000 a year.
The district also approved a five-year contract with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees which will begin July 1, 2023. Although the school board held an executive session to discuss contracts, no further discussion was held on the matter.
In other business, the district approved the following:
- Submission of grant proposals totaling $8,541.80 to pay for video system equipment related to the high school baseball team, crisis response buckets for the high school and an author visit for R.K. Mellon and Laurel Valley elementary schools;
- The retroactive resignation of custodian Brian Peters, effective Nov. 30;
- The resignation of cook Sherye Petry, effective Dec. 20;
- The resignation of Brooke Grimm’s supplemental position as musical production director co-assistant;
- The resignation of Cletus McConville’s supplemental position as musical production director co-assistant;
- The resignation of Dennis Henderson’s supplemental position as junior high head girls basketball coach, and
- The tentative approval of updated policy No. 11 — Board Governance Standards/Code of Conduct.
The LVSD Board of Education will hold its next regular meeting 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at the high school auditorium.
