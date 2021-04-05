In light of changes to the state health department’s guidelines for social distancing in schools, Ligonier Valley School District is preparing for a return to full-time, in-person instruction for all learners.
According to letters to district parents posted to the district’s website, K4 through sixth-grade learners will return to in-person instruction five days a week when school resumes Tuesday, April 6. Seventh-grade learners will resume full-time in-person instruction beginning Thursday, April 8.
Gov. Tom Wolf last week announced updated recommendations for social distancing in K-12 schools, including a reduction in the required social distancing guidelines in school settings from six fee to three feet. Those changes take effect today, April 5. Universal masking remains a requirement, according to the governor’s news release.
With the new recommendations from the state, Ligonier Valley is also preparing to have learners in grades 8-12 return for in-person instruction five days a week as early as April 12, according to information posted to the district’s website.
“This is a total game-changer, and we are working hard to prepare the logistics around this return,” LVSD superintendent Dr. Christine Oldham wrote in a letter to parents after learning of the changes.
Physical space limitations in the district’s school buildings had prevented a full return to in-person instruction under the six-foot social distancing guidelines.
According to state officials, the updated social distancing recommendations align with the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for schools.
“Our updated recommendations bring us a step closer to a full return to in-person teaching and learning across Pennsylvania,” Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega said. “While recommendations on physical distancing, closures, and quarantines may have changed, the importance to adhering to all health and safety guidelines has not — it is imperative that we remain committed to protecting our students, teachers, and staff.”
While the updated recommendations allow for reduced social distancing in classroom settings, the six-foot distance guideline will still be in effect in places like cafeterias. Oldham wrote that the requirement will make it likely that some learners will need to eat meals in their regular classrooms.
The district’s instructional models will remain guided by the state’s Level of Community Transmission figures, as the updated recommendations for secondary schools in counties where the community transmission rate is in the “substantial” category still call for six-foot social distancing. Westmoreland County remained in the “moderate” category as of the most recent update to the Level of Community Transmission Table for the week ending March 26.
As with previous changes to the district’s instructional model, those who wish for their children to remain in a full-remote or hybrid instructional model should contact their building principals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.