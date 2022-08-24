Ligonier Valley School District’s Director of Technology Janine Vallano is serving on a task force in Westmoreland County that is working to help increase Internet speeds and coverage. The Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners has recognized the need to expand and enhance broadband capacity in the county, and a survey is taking place for data and feasibility information.
“We will be reminding our district residents to take the survey being conducted so they may speak up about their Internet coverage, or lack thereof,” said Vallano. “This is the opportunity to let the county know about your slow Internet speed or no internet, and, hopefully, be part of the study that will expand the capacity in our region.”
All residents and business owners are asked to visit westmorelandbroadband.org to take the online survey from their residence or business. While taking the survey, Internet download and upload speeds will be assessed and auto populated, and users will be able to view speed results before submitting the survey. Folks with no internet service in their area should call 724-495-4350 and leave their name, address, and telephone number and someone will be in touch to share a printout of the survey or talk folks through it on the phone.
“We were made aware of the broadband issues that exist throughout the district as we faced the COVID-19 pandemic,” Vallano explained. “Slow internet or lack of internet is a problem for many residents of the district. Hopefully this survey will be the start of getting those problems fixed so that all are able to use Internet for work, family business, and social needs.”
Data from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) shows that 98.8% of the county has access to broadband, which is not accurate due to overstated data. The accurate mapping that will take place after this study will position the county to challenge the FCC data and take advantage of federal funding to expand broadband service to those in currently unserved or underserved areas.
“Every voice will count on this survey. The focus is to help to get the underserved and unserved broadband issues remedied,” said Vallano. “The more people in our district that take the survey, the better chance that we have to be seen as an area of need. I encourage those with little or no broadband in your homes to speak up by completing the survey (digitally or calling) and allowing your data to be part of the study. Now is your chance to be heard by those that can do something about it..”
The data collection and feasibility study portion of the program will be completed by the end of the year. The phase will outline which areas struggle with access to high-speed Internet and also outline a detailed vision and strategy for broadband expansion and supporting digital equity priorities – and an action plan with immediate next steps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.