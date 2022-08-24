Ligonier Valley School District’s Director of Technology Janine Vallano is serving on a task force in Westmoreland County that is working to help increase Internet speeds and coverage. The Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners has recognized the need to expand and enhance broadband capacity in the county, and a survey is taking place for data and feasibility information.

“We will be reminding our district residents to take the survey being conducted so they may speak up about their Internet coverage, or lack thereof,” said Vallano. “This is the opportunity to let the county know about your slow Internet speed or no internet, and, hopefully, be part of the study that will expand the capacity in our region.”

