Ligonier Valley School District property owners will see their property tax bills increase as the district’s school board on Monday approved a final 2020-21 budget and an accompanying resolution that bumps the property tax millage rate by 2.15 mills.
The final budget totals $32,737,034 in expenditures — up by more than $400,000 compared to the preliminary budget — and expected revenues of $31,524,812. That leaves a shortfall of $1,212,231 to be covered by the district’s fund balance.
District business manager Michelle Krebs said with the 2.15-mill tax increase, which brings the tax rate to 85.90 mills, 85.3% of district property owners would see an increase of around $40.85 to their tax bills.
“This is the first year I’ve made more changes between a preliminary and final (budget) than ever before. We had a lot of moving parts,” Krebs said. “We had the ESSERS grant ($231,425) that came in, we had the COVID-19 Emergency Funding grant ($228,603) that came in. I also went back and reduced some of the revenue quite a bit because I think we need to be cautious and not overestimate our revenue.”
Krebs noted she did not include any increases to assessed value in revenue projections, and decreased projected income from interest in light of the coronavirus pandemic’s effects.
“That, for years, is going to be significantly less,” Krebs said of interest income. “It’s decreased by $95,000,” in the final budget.
Revenue projections also showed flat funding for basic education and special education from the state, she noted, and included a reduction in delinquent tax payments.
Revenues overall showed a 1.5% increase over 2019-20 while expenditures increased 1.6% compared to the 2019-20 school year.
In other business, the school board approved;
- Payment of Pay Application 25 to Constellation NewEnergy Inc. in the amount of $53,625;
- Arthur J. Gallagher as brokers of record for the district’s property, general liability, terrorism, including errors and omissions insurance, auto insurance, excess liability/umbrella insurance, workers compensation insurance and cyber liability insurance;
- PA Local Government Investment Trust, First National Bank, Janney Montgomery Scott, Inc. and PA School District Liquid Asset Fund as depositories of school district funds for the 2020-21 fiscal year;
- A resolution appointing Eric Kocsis as the authorized representative to make requests for tax information and records from Berkheimer, the district’s earned income tax collector;
- Appointing Dennis B. Rafferty as the district’s solicitor for the 2020-21 school year with a semi-annual retainer fee of $3,600 and a rate of $150 per hour for additional services not covered under the retainer fee. Rafferty has served as the school district’s solicitor since 1975, board members noted Monday;
- Accepting Dr. Steven Patt as the district’s dental services provider for the 2020-21 school year at a per dental exam fee of $7 and an hourly rate of $25;
- Retroactive approval to continue the Seamless Summer Feeding Program for the month of June. Learners will be provided an entire week’s worth of meals (breakfast and lunch) every Tuesday and Thursday throughout the month;
- Renewing the food service management company contract with Metz Culinary Management for the term July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021;
- Increasing the price of learner and adult paid breakfast and lunch prices for the 2020-21 school year by 10 cents. New prices will be: Breakfast, $1.50 at all buildings; Elementary lunch $2.60; Secondary lunch $2.70; Adult breakfast $2.20; Adult lunch $3.90;
- Awarding bids for athletic supplies for the 2020-21 school year totaling $13,705.36;
- Retroactive approval of a contract with OX Productions for a video production of the Ligonier Valley High School 2020 graduation at a cost of $2,000 to be paid through donations or the LVHS principal account;
- A contract with Achieve3000 for math products and services at a cost of $3,290 to be paid through ESSERS;
- A two-year contract with CAMCO Physical and Occupational Therapy LLC for occupational and physical services at a cost of $65 per hour ($1 per hour increase) beginning Aug. 1, 2020, through July 31, 2022;
- A service agreement with Clelian Heights Inc. for the purpose of furnishing Licensed Private Academic School Services for the 2020-21 school year at a tuition rate of $24,435 ($711 increase); Extended School Year, $108 ($4 increase); PCA, $119.46 per day ($4 increase); nurse, $96 per hour ($3 increase); group therapy, $40 per hour ($1 increase); and individual therapy, $124 per hour ($4 increase);
- Committing a maximum of $5,000 annually toward program support of Westmoreland County Workforce Forum initiatives for the 2021-22 through 2024-25 school years;
- A service agreement with Trane Inc. for inspection and maintenance of covered equipment in district buildings for three years beginning July 1;
- Retroactive approval to accept the following grant funds from the Ligonier Valley School District Foundation Inc: Kelly Ankney, In the Kichen, $1,198.40; Dana Dorian, pickleball, $1,500; Adam Storey, LVMS Ram Café, $1,500;
- That Hannah Anderson, David Horvath, Brett Marabito and Amy Spangenberg, having completed three years of satisfactory service, be tendered permanent contracts;
- Adopting the new mission statement: “LVSD will maximize individual potential,” and new vision statement: “Ligonier Valley School District promotes collaboration and communication among vested stakeholders to create a safe, supportive and caring culture. Partnerships with community are embraced to expand opportunities for learners. These partnerships allow engagement in authentic, personalized learning experiences that address the needs of birth through adult learners, resulting in individuals who maximize potential.”
- The Westmoreland Intermediate Unit (WIU) STEAM Lending Library agreement for 2020-21;
- Adoption of the following progressions: Math Middle Level; Reading Middle Level; Science Middle Level; Social Studies Middle Level; Writing Middle Level;
- Adoption of the following new/updated courses and descriptions: College Writing/Literature; Advanced Composition; ELA Progressions I and II; Computer Programming II; Online Physical Education; Social Studies Survey Course; Biology/Chemistry;
- A memorandum of understanding with Westmoreland Community Action Head Start;
- A linkage agreement with Adelphoi Village Inc. beginning July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, at no cost to the district;
- Approval of unpaid leave for an employee for a period of one year, effective March 18, 2020, through March 17, 2021;
- Retroactive approval to the request of the following staff to work five additional days during the summer of 2020 at a supplemental hourly rate according to the LVEA contract: Kelly Bayus, Deneen Herrholtz-Clise and Lori Sapalio;
- Retroactive approval to the request of the following staff to work additional days during the summer of 2020 to tutor math learners at a supplemental hourly rate according to the LVEA contract: Marsha Ackerman, Sheri Zambanini;
- For Act 93 to carry over an additional five vacation days from 2019-20 to 2020-21;
- To revise the athletic director’s contract to include life insurance coverage to be paid by the district;
- Appointing Ed Moran to the position of Director of Education and approval of the job description for the position;
- Appointing Wayne Waugh to the position of Principal of Laurel Valley Elementary;
- Appointing Chris Theys to the position of Principal of R.K. Mellon Elementary;
- Appointing Ed Moran as the Pandemic Coordinator;
- Brian Pickford as substitute custodian/matron for the 2020-21 school year;
- The resignation of Deneen Herrholtz-Clise as school nurse, effective June 30;
- Hiring Kimberly Dickert-Wallace, a former school board member, as a school counselor at R.K. Mellon Elementary for the 2020-21 school year at a salary of $50,169 based on the second step of the LVEA salary scale with a Master’s degree plus 12 credits;
- A list of volunteers/event helpers for the 2020-21 school year and a list of supplemental positions for the 2020-21 school year, both pending required paperwork;
- Requests for school attendance area for the 2020-21 school year for Jake Henry, Liam King, Sloane King, Noah Lambert, Sophia Lambert, Mason Leonard, Parker Leonard, Maggie Saxton and Emma Sowers;
- Final approval of policies regarding bullying/cyberbullying, guidelines for high school graduation credit and use of motor vehicles;
- Appointing Kevin Mack and Jennifer Kromel as voting delegates for the PSBA 2020 Delegate Assembly Nov. 7;
- Appointing Eric Koscis as secretary of the school board directors for a four-year term from July 1 through June 30, 2024;
- Accepting the resignation of Annie Urban as board treasurer, effective June 30, and appointing Kevin Mack to the vacated board treasurer for a one-year term beginning July 1.
