Ligonier Valley School District taxpayers won’t see a bump in their property taxes this coming year.
At Monday’s work session and regular meeting, the Ligonier Valley school board approved a final general fund budget for the 2021-22 school year that includes no increase to the district’s school property tax millage rate.
LVSD business manager Eric Kocsis said Monday there are no changes to the proposed budget approved last month.
The $33,625,950 spending plan shows the district utilizing its fund balance to offset a shortfall of $588,658 between projected revenue and proposed expenditures while holding the line on taxes at a rate of 85.90 mills.
Salaries, wages and benefits account for the largest increase in expenditures for the 2021-22 budget.
Compared to the 2020-21 budget, salaries and wages are set to increase by $361,032 while benefits are set to increase by $241,000.
Kocsis noted previously that a significant portion of the salary increase is attributable to the required 20% set aside in the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund III (ESSERS III) allotment to help the district address learning loss through the Extended School Day and planned Extended School Year program.
The district’s costs for benefits are also on the rise after an increase to the district’s share of employee healthcare premiums — about $135,000 more compared to 2020-21 — and increased contributions to the Public School Employees’ Retirement System (PSERS) adding about $91,000 to the district’s expenditures compared to the current school year.
The district’s expenditures for debt service payments also saw a significant bump in the 2021-22 budget, increasing by more than $205,000 in the proposed budget, largely due to the planned renovations at the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center.
Kocsis said previously that the district anticipates an increase in state and federal revenue for 2021-22, with more than $277,000 in additional funding expected from the state for increased transportation subsidies and an increase in federal funding of more than $1.23 million.
Last year, the school board approved a property tax millage hike of 2.15 mills.
Also Monday, the school board said goodbye to departing superintendent Dr. Christine Oldham, who is set to retire at the end of the month.
Oldham has served as the district’s superintendent for 13 years, arriving just ahead of the consolidation of the district’s schools and closure of the former Laurel Valley Middle/High School building.
“I’ve been honored to work with you,” she said to the board.
In April, the school board approved a five-year contract with incoming superintendent Tim Kantor, beginning July 1 and running through June 30, 2026, with a starting salary of $152,000.
Kantor has spent all but the first year of his educational career in Ligonier Valley School District, joining the district as a teacher in 2002 and moving to the administration as an assistant principal in 2008.
In other business Monday, the school board approved:
- To pay Constellation NewEnergy Inc. $185,484.82;
- Budgetary transfers for June;
- Adopt the 2021-22 annual tax levy resolution as follows: 85.90 mills, a $5 per capita tax and all presently enacted Act 511 taxes (with no increase);
- Adopt the 2021-22 homestead/farmstead exclusion resolution. The real estate tax reduction is $70.87 per homestead/farmstead.
- Arthur J. Gallagher as brokers of record for the following rates and lines of insurance for the 2021-22 fiscal year: Property, general liability, terrorism (UTICA, $56,250); auto (UTICA, $3,733); excess liability/umbrella (UTICA, $4,494); workers’ compensation (UPMC, $44,491) , and cyber liability (BCS, $9,394);
- Depositories of school district funds for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, including PA Local Government Investment Trust, First National Bank, Janney Montgomery Scott Inc. and PA School District Liquid Asset Fund;
- Dennis B. Rafferty as district solicitor for the 2021-22 school year with a semi-annual retainer fee of $3,600 and a rate of $150 per hour for additional services not covered under the retainer fee (no increase from the previous school year);
- Request of Excela Health Medical Group, Ligonier Family Medicine, for an adjustment of reimbursement for services provided during school physicals and coverage as follows: Reimbursement for student medical examinations be increased 75 cents per student for the next three years ($28.25 per student in 2021-22, $29.00 in 2022-23 and $29.75 in 2023-24), and high school athletic coverage at home football games at $2,500 per year (no increase);
- Dr. Steven Patt as the district’s dental services provider for the 2021-22 school year at a per dental exam fee of $7 and an hourly rate of $17.50;
- To provide the Seamless Summer Feeding Program from June-August 2021. Learners will be provided an entire week’s worth of meals (breakfast and lunch) delivered each Wednesday throughout the summer. In addition, learners attending extended school year will receive breakfast and lunch on days they attend;
- To award bids for athletic supplies for the 2021-22 school year;
- To award the lotted bid for multi-purpose paper and purchase the items, per the school district’s quantity request, from W.B. Mason Inc., which the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Joint Purchasing Consortium recommended as the lowest responsible bidder meeting/equaling specifications, for the 2021-22 school year;
- Service agreement with Clelian Heights Inc. for licensed private academic school services for the 2021-22 school year at a tuition rate of $25,657 ($1,222 increase); extended school year, $253 ($12 increase); PCA, $123.04 per day ($4 increase); nurse, $101 per hour ($5 increase); group therapy, $42 per hour ($2 increase), and individual therapy, $130 per hour ($6 increase);
- Agreement with Ignite Education Solutions to provide teachers, instructional aides and personal care aides for extended school year, starting June 15 to Aug. 5;
- Contract with STAT Staffing Medical Services Inc. for substitute nurses and in-school nursing care at a rate of $45.88 per hour, beginning June 1 (no increase);
- Agreement with Interim HealthCare of Pittsburgh Inc. Dba Interim HealthCare of Johnstown, to provide substitute nursing personnel at a rate of $55 per hour;
- To waive penalties and interest associated with delinquent school district taxes for Edward and Elizabeth Schmidt (tax map No. 51-33-03-0-058) in the amount $206.46;
- To accept an Exxon Mobil Educational Alliance grant in the amount of $500, made possible by CrossAmerica Partners, ExxonMobil and Uni-Mart in New Florence, to be used at Laurel Valley Elementary School;
- To accept a grant from The Pittsburgh Foundation, in representation of LVE/Craig Family Fund, Ligonier Valley Endowment and Ligonier Valley Endowment/Artuso Family Memorial Fund, in the amount of $38,785 to be used for a new scoreboard and seating for Weller Field;
- For the Ligonier Valley School District Foundation to seek additional funds to upgrade the scoreboard at Weller Field;
- To retroactively accept the following grant fund from the Ligonier Valley School District Foundation: Corey Turcheck, high school wood shop, $1,480;
- Tender Jamela Campbell, Heather Pisczek and Joshua Suszek permanent contracts after each completed three years of satisfactory service with the district;
- Resolution and submission of the emergency instructional time template to the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) for the 2021-22 school year, including the proposed weekly schedule;
- Revised phased school reopening health and safety plan for the 2021-22 school year;
- SAP drug and alcohol treatment services agreement with Outside In for the 202-22 school year;
- For the AFJROTC to attend a field trip to Hawaii on Jan. 14-20, 2022, pending coronavirus guidelines, at a cost of approximately $1,500 per learner;
- Cooperative agreement between St. Francis University and Ligonier Valley School District for the College in High School proogram for the 2021-22 school year;
- Concurrent enrollment agreement between Ligonier Valley School District (high school) and Mt. Aloysius College for a dual enrollment program for the 202-22 school year.
- WIU STEAM Lending Library agreement for 2021-22;
- To carryover an additional five vacation days, per Act 93, from 2020-21 to 2021-22;
- Resignation of R.K. Mellon Elementary School teacher Linda Payne, for retirement purposes, effective June 2;
- Resignation of Heather Pisczek, hearing and visual impairment therapist, effective June 2;
- Resignation of superintendent secretary Marjory Grace, for retirement purposes, effective June 30, 2022;
- Memorandum of understanding between the Ligonier Valley School District and AFSCME Local 2230 regarding Article VI, Section A;
- Athletic volunteers for the 2021-22 school year;
- For the varsity football team to attend the ChampionShipp team football camp in Shippensburg from July 15-18, pending coronavirus guidelines, at no cost to the district and a cost of approximately $300 per learner;
- For the varsity football team to attend a field trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 7, pending coronavirus guidelines, at no cost to the district;
- That the district’s return to play guidelines will follow all current guidelines put forth by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (PDE), Department of Education (DOE) and Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA);
- Supplemental positions for the 2021-22 school year at rates defined in the LVEA contract;
- Request for school attendance area for the 2021-222 school year, in accordance with district policy: Ariella Gunn, Olive Henry, Noah Knupp, Garrett Saxton, Maggie Saxton, Britton Schreyer, Alexander Sowers and Emma Sowers;
- Final approval of policies, approval of revised administrative procedures and tentative approval of additional policies;
- Gifted education handbook;
- Elect Kevin Mack as school board treasurer for a one-year term, from July 1 through June 30, 2022, with a bond set at $25,000;
- Kevin Mack and Jennifer Kromel as voting delegates for the Pennsylvania School Board Association 2021 delegate assembly meeting on Oct. 23;
- For superintendent Tim Kantor to sign any documents needed for submission to PDE for the period of June 15-30.
