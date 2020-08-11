Ligonier Valley School District approved several revisions to its reopening plans ahead of the 2020-21 school year.
The district’s school board on Monday approved a revision to the district’s health plan, which now requires learners and staff to wear masks at all times when six-foot social distancing cannot be maintained — such as when riding buses or walking through hallways.
“At the beginning, probably the first half of the virtual town hall meetings, masks were still in the ‘optional’ stage, and there was a shift partway through,” Superintendent Dr. Christine Oldham said. “That is a change that some of our parents would be learning about with the revision.”
The district also approved a revision requiring learners and staff — including athletes — who travel to areas listed on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s travel quarantine list to stay at home for 14 days before returning to school.
“If you are able to get a rapid response test — two negative tests — that is an option,” Oldham said. “But without that, we will be requiring learners and/or staff that they would quarantine upon returning.”
On Monday, the state Departments of Health and Education released guidance for schools for determining instruction models, with recommendations based on two standard public health metrics: Incidence rate and the percent positivity of diagnostic testing.
This new guidance recommends a specific instructional style based on COVID-19 cases and percent positivity in that area, which, according to a press release, “identifies thresholds representing low, moderate, or substantial community transmission of COVID-19, and corresponding instructional models recommended by the Departments of Health and Education” based on a seven-day reporting period.
Oldham says LVSD currently falls into the “moderate” category based on the county’s report from July 31 to Aug. 6 — which enables the district to operate in a blended or full-remote learning model.
Counties in the moderate threshold report a 7-day PCR percent positivity rate between 5% and 10%; less than 5% in “low,” and “substantial” above 10%.
Oldham says the LVSD is prepared to switch to full-remote learning if Westmoreland County moves into the “substantial” community transition category.
“We could do it tomorrow,” she said. “That was the intent of our plan — to be able to go from hybrid to full-time remote if we need to.”
The school board also approved revisions to the district’s learning plan, which includes added arrival and dismissal times for learners.
In addition, Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) students will attend CTC five days a week, with transportation provided.
“CTC learners originally were required to attend all four of the CTC days,” Oldham said. “With Derry and Latrobe moving to a five-day model, the CTC will now be open on the fifth day, and our learners will attend.”
LVSD will no longer accept day-to-day bus pass changes, as per the revisions.
“That would be in the hundreds at the elementary schools on any given day,” Oldham said. “Any changes to the transportation schedule will have to have to have prior approval of the building principal.”
There will also be a designated bus run to the Ligonier Valley YMCA. Students would have to be part of that run to ride the bus to the YMCA, Oldham says, unless they get a principal’s approval.
On the athletics side, changes to LVSD’s return-to-play plan prohibit sports teams from participating in organized activities outside of regular practices, conditionings and/or contests.
“In the learning plan, we specifically have talked about field trips not occurring,” Oldham said. “If a team wants to do team-building activities outside of their regular schedule, that really is the same as a field trip.”
In other business, the school board on Monday approved:
- Paying general fund bills in the amount of $1,359,924.93; cafeteria bills in the amount of $89,137, and capital project bills in the amount of $99,451.48;
- Payment to Constellation NewEnergy, Inc. for $78,975;
- Extracurricular Activity Account Reports for the period April 1 through June 30;
- Resolution with Janney Montgomery Scott LLC that Eric Kocsis and Kevin Mack are authorized to enter orders to purchase, sell or sell short securities or other assets of every kind and description and execute all transactions for and on behalf of this entity, and to sell, assign, and endorse for transfer certificates representing stocks, bonds or other securities now registered or hereafter registered in the name of the LVSD;
- Appointing Eric Kocsis as the authorized representative and Oldham as the alternate representative to the Westmoreland County Schools Natural Gas Consortium;
- Appointing Eric Kocsis to E-Rate representative, voting delegate to the Westmoreland County Tax Collection Committee and Health Consortium trustee;
- Entering into an agreement with Epic Communications for E-Rate services for the 2021-22 school year;
- Retroactive approval to contract with In-Shore Technologies for uninstalling and installation of 47 projectors in the district at a cost of $13,395;
- A retroactive agreement with SHI International Corp to finance 1,635 Meraki MDM licenses for iPads at a cost of $13,504.34 per year for five years;
- Agreement between LVSD and New Story to provide educational services at a cost of $308 per day beginning Aug. 27 and running through May 28, 2021, at no increase;
- Contract for educational services — emotional support, deaf and hearing-impaired support and autism support — with Pressley Ridge for LVSD learners at a rate of $15,000 per semester for the 2020-21 school year ($500 increase) and ESY at a rate of $1,200 ($100 increase);
- Agreement with Goodwill Southern Alleghenies (GSA) to provide school-to-work transition services;
- Contract with BAYADA Home Health Care, Inc. for substitute nurses and in-school nursing care, at a rate of $45 an hour beginning July 1 and running through June 30, 2021, at no increase;
- Agreement with Excela Health Family Medicine at Ligonier for a $2,500 retainer fee for the 2020-2021 school year;
- Return to play agreement with Hudl for two years at a cost of $4,399 per year one and $8,700 per year two beginning July 31;
- Ligonier Valley High School to contract school photographs with Lifetouch National School Studios, Inc. for the 2020-2021 school term, at no cost to the district;
- Revision to the PDE Mobile Science Grant to replace VR/AR and Outdoor Classroom equipment with BrightLink projectors/wall mounts, Airpods/chargers, and support toward one month of hotspot service agreements;
- Alane Stolkovich to submit a grant proposal for crowd-source funding to DonorsChoose in the amount of $529.68 to make 48 percussion instrument kits;
- SAP Drug & Alcohol Treatment Services Agreement with Outside In for the 2020-21 school year;
- Concurrent Enrollment Agreement between Ligonier Valley School District (Ligonier Valley High School) and Mt. Aloysius College for a dual enrollment program for the 2020-2021 school year;
- Affiliation Agreement with Indiana University of Pennsylvania (for five years) pertaining to the clinical nursing program students who will be working with district nurses;
- Rachel Kurdziel, assistant principal, to enroll in and SLE 707 Strategic Planning, Policy Analysis, Board Relations and SLE 708 SLE Internship courses at California University of Pennsylvania, in the fall 2020 session, in accordance with the terms of the Administrative Salary and Fringe Benefit Schedule (Act 93);
- Denise Giron, and Alyssa Piemme, guidance counselors at Ligonier Valley High School, to work an additional three days in August at a supplemental hourly rate according to the LVEA Contract;
- The staff assignments for the 2020-2021 school year be approved and the respective principals be directed to proceed with staff and learner scheduling according to the recommended assignments;
- That approval be given to set the daily substitute rates for teachers for the 2020-21 school year as follows: $100 per day for the first 29 days, $110 per day for days 30 and above, $130 per day for four consecutive weeks in the same position, and 90 consecutive days in the same position is Bachelor’s Step 1 per diem rate;
- Lists of substitute teachers for the 2020-21 school year;
- Resignation of Jaime Lucchetti, three-hour cook at Ligonier Valley Middle School, to be accepted effective immediately;
- Hiring of Renee Smith as a three-hour cook at Ligonier Valley Middle School for the 2020-21 school year at an hourly rate of $10.55;
- Hiring of Heather Thomas as a school nurse at Ligonier Valley Middle School for the 2020-21 school year. The salary will be $46,209 based on the first step of the LVEA salary scale with a bachelor’s degree;
- Hiring of Katelyn McRandal as a special education teacher at the middle school for the 2020-21 school year. The salary will be $46,209 based on the first step of the LVEA salary scale with a bachelor’s degree;
- Hiring of Allison Conrad as a teacher at Ligonier Valley Middle School for the 2020-21 school year. The salary will be $48,931 based on the first step of the LVEA salary scale with a master’s degree.
- James Pleskovitch, a Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School student, to participate in the Ligonier Valley High School football and basketball programs for the 2020-2021 school year with activity fee and per pupil participation costs being paid by the parent or charter school in accordance with School District Policies No. 123 Interscholastic Athletics and No. 140.1 Extracurricular Participation by Charter/Cyber Charter Students;
- Appointment of the following supplemental positions for the 2020-21 school year: Amber Tutino,assistant varsity volleyball coach, $3,042; Eric Vogelsang, assistant girls’ varsity basketball coach, $4,150; Bethann Trickett, sophomore class sponsor, $1,619; Emily Tatsch, high school yearbook advisor, $3,291, and Marsha Ackerman, high school yearbook business advisor, $2,510;
- List of school bus drivers, aides and alternate drivers for the upcoming school year as submitted by Lodestar Bus Lines, Inc.;
- Accepting the contract extension between the Lodestar Bus Lines, Inc. and LVSD as presented to the board;
- The following revised policies: Discrimination/Title IX Sexual Harassment Affecting Learners No. 103; Discrimination/Title IX Sexual Harassment Affecting Staff No. 104; Attendance No. 204; Reporting Pupil Progress No. 212; Hazing No. 247; Bullying/Cyberbullying No. 249; Educator Misconduct No. 317.1; 417.1, and Maintaining Professional Adult/Learner Boundaries No. 824.
- The following revised administrative procedure: Discrimination/Title IX Sexual Harassment Affecting Learners No. 103-1, 103-2, 103-3, 103-4; Discrimination/Title IX Sexual Harassment Affecting Staff No. 104-1, 104-2, 104-3; Attendance No. 204AP; Hazing No. 247AP-0, 247-AP-1, 247-AP-2, and Bullying/Cyberbullying No. 249-0, 249-AP-2
- Resignation of Irma Hutchinson from the Joint Operating Committee of EWCTC, to be accepted immediately.
