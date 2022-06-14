The Ligonier Valley School District board of directors approved a $32.9 million budget Monday evening without raising taxes during its regular meeting.
The school board unanimously approved the budget, along with 17 other financial measures without any discussion. The board tabled appointing Dennis B. Rafferty as the district’s solicitor for the upcoming school year. Rafferty wasn’t present at Monday’s meeting.
More than 80% of the school board’s agenda items were approved en masse by the body with no discussion from any of the board members. Even the two agenda items school board member Cynthia Brown asked to table for a separate vote were not discussed.
The two items included a resolution appointing the superintendent with the duty to develop a health and safety plan for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and approval of trauma-informed approach and dating violence policies.
Board President John McDowell said members asked for clarification of the policies during executive session, which was held prior to the LVSD regular meeting from 5:40 p.m. to 7 p.m.
When asking for a vote on the separate policies, Brown told the board she initially asked for the policies to be pulled but got the answers she was looking for during the executive session.
As for the resolution appointing the superintendent to develop policy regarding the pandemic, Brown asked the item to be tabled but it failed in a 4-3 vote. Brown was joined by Don Gilbert and Joslin Bennett in voting against the measure.
Her request to hold a separate vote on the resolution was granted but the resolution still passed along the same voting lines.
Prior to the vote, resident Nancy Pleskovitch asked for the resolution to be tabled because the language was “vague.” Pleskovitch also voiced her concerns on the two policies that were separately passed.
“We get this agenda a few days before the school board, we try to ask questions and sometimes school board members don’t even know,” Pleskovitch said.
Pleskovitch said she appreciated the agenda the school board provides but there are no details provided for a lot of the items discussed. Seven supplements, all regarding financial measures, were made available online. None of the supplements were for the 14 updated and approved policies passed by the board.
While there was no discussion on the budget, there was some narrative information within the paperwork provided on the district’s website.
Although some uncertainty remains in funding from the state until the legislature passes its budget, the district expects revenues to still fall $108,511 short of covering all expenses. The overall budget expenditures are $649,027 less than the previous year. The LVSD will use unassigned funds to cover the difference.
Last year’s revenues were nearly $500,000 short from fully funding the budget. Estimated increases and collection rates in earned income and amusement taxes have helped make up the difference. But like the rest of the country, the district is facing rising costs for goods, including fuel.
Current budget estimates show a $100,000 increase in fuel for buses along with a $41,000 increase in student transportation costs tied to the consumer price index. The district also expects office supply costs to increase more than $25,000.
However, the largest expense increases will be in personnel costs, including benefits. Salaries at LVSD decreased nearly $50,000 but pension and health care premiums increased $379,000.
But not all of the cost increases are due to rising costs in the market.
The district will spend $348,000 in mental health services next school year, according to budget documents.
Along with the budget, the unanimously approved motion included $915,841.20 for bills from the general fund, $74,236.56 in cafeteria bills and insurance coverage totaling $132,518.
Real estate taxes will stay at 85.90 mills and the district will continue to collect a $5 per capita tax.
The school board accepted a $15,000 Special Education Performance Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education as well.
The school board rescinded its approval of a $60,000 contract to Shaw Integrated Solutions for the replacement of the high school cafeteria floor. The company was approved for the project at May’s regular meeting. Instead, Butler Floor and Carpet Company will complete the project for $20,600.
Those items were approved unanimously and included a three-year, $13,080 contract for O.Z. Enterprises, LLC to provide preventative maintenance for the district’s energy management system as one motion.
The board also approved the hiring of five new employees to begin in the fall. The hirings include:
- Maria Bauman, a special education teacher, at $62,725 a year;
- Molly Massimo, a business, computer and information technology teacher, at $47,898 a year;
- Amy Halverson, a family and consumer sciences teacher, at $51,716 a year;
- Sommer Toffle, an art teacher, at $51,170 a year;
- Autumn Kells, a life skills aide, at $13.15 an hour.
The district approved the creation of a head and assistant bocce coach positions. Rachael Adams was also approved to serve as a volunteer for the girls soccer team.
Six head and assistant coaches for boy’s and girl’s sports were unanimously appointed by the school board, including:
- Jon Bretch, head junior high boys basketball coach;
- Kelly Steffey, head girls soccer coach;
- Albert Fiorina, head track and field coach;
- Christian Perry, assistant girls soccer coach;
- Tricia Hammill-Majhan, assistant track and field coach;
- Hayden Light, assistant junior high football coach.
Before adjourning the meeting, members of the school board took time to thank Marjy Grace for her 25 years of service to the district. Grace worked as the superintendent secretary and was thankful for all the “kind and helpful” people she has worked with over the years.
“I thoroughly enjoyed working with everyone in the district,” Grace said.
She will be spending her time babysitting her three grandchildren.
The board elected Jason McIntosh as the treasurer of the board for a one-year term to begin July 1.
The school resource officer memorandum of understanding with Ligonier Valley Police Department was unanimously approved.
The LVSD school board is scheduled to meet next month for its committee of the whole and regular meeting. Both will be held July 11 at the Ligonier Valley High School starting at 5:30 p.m. The regular meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
