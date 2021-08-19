The Ligonier Valley School Board held a special meeting Wednesday not to review its health and safety plan prior to the start of school, which it still may have to do pending revisions of the federal and state guidelines, but to take care of some eleventh-hour personnel moves.
At the meeting, held at the district’s administration building, six school directors gathered to hire Cassidy Shepherd as a special education teacher at Ligonier Valley Middle School for the 2021-22 school year. Her salary was set at $47,208. The hiring passed unanimously.
In other personnel matters, the board also approved the hiring of Hannah Kromel as a six-hour life skills support aide at R.K. Mellon Elementary school and Claire Tudor as a six-hour autistic support aide at Laurel Valley Elementary School for the 2021-22 school year at hourly rates of $12.60.
Another hiring of a reading specialist at Laurel Valley was tabled.
In addition, the board:
- Accepted the resignations of Jennifer Lichtenfels, an aide at Laurel Valley and Jan Yardley Erny, cook at Ligonier Valley High School;
- Approved the transfer of Sherye Petry to a five-hour cook position at R.K. Mellon;
- Approved an agreement with an employee regarding a disciplinary matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.