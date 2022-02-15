In preparation for the next school year, Ligonier Valley school directors approved supplemental contracts and athletic volunteer coaches for the 2022-2023 school year on Monday.
The contracts included head football coach Roger Beitel, along with his assistants, Corey Turcheck, Brandon Rensko, Brian Schroeder and David Shannon.
In addition, John Vida was approved as a varsity football program volunteer for the 2022-2023 school year.
Other supplemental appointments included:
- Albert Florian, head cross country coach;
- Sandy Crumrine, assistant cross country coach;
- Al Gaiardo, head boys’ golf coach;
- Ryan Podlucky, head girls’ golf coach;
- Kip Crumrine, head boys’ soccer coach;
- Emily Daugherty, head varsity volleyball coach;
- Denise Mathewson, head junior high girls’ basketball coach;
- Dennis Henderson Jr., assistant junior high girls’ basketball coach;
- Michelle Clise, head varsity cheerleading coach.
Also, Sandy Crumrine was approved as a volunteer for the girls’ soccer program, Joe Vella as volunteer for the golf program and Madison Clise as a volunteer for the varsity cheerleading program.
For this year, the school board also approved Cassidy Shepherd as a track and field program volunteer.
The school board also approved the resignation of Mike Deist, maintenance and part-time supervisor, effective Feb. 4. To replace, Deist, the school directors okayed the hiring of Chris Hostetler at a salary of $58,000, beginning date to be established.
In other personnel moves, the following people were also approved:
- Resignation of Tonya Fike, school nurse at the high school, beginning Jan. 21;
- Hiring of Autumn Sharon as an emergency substitute for the 2021-2022 school year;
- Memorandum of understanding with Ligonier Valley Education Support Professionals Association regarding Act 91 — Guiding Principles for Use of Classroom Monitor Permits during the 2021-2022 school year, effective Feb. 15.
In other business, the school board also authorized the following items of note:
- Acceptance of a total of $12,108.16 in LVSD Foundation grants, including: $1,500 for flight simulators for the Junior ROTC classroom; $599 for the Rams Café freezer; $1,395.01 for Activities in Daily Living; $1,226.65 for Achievement in Adapted PE; $1,500 for In the Kitchen pantry supplies; $1,500 for a 7th-grade Gettysburg field trip; $1,400 for the baseball field bullpen; $1,500 for Ligonier Valley FBLA State Competition participation; and $1,487.50 for xylophones for the music class;
- Addition of Frank Sage as a bus driver for the 2021-2022 school year, submitted by Lodestar Bus Lines Inc.;
- 2021-2022 revised district instructional and Pre-K Counts instructional calendars;
- Request for school attendance area for the 2022-2023 school year of Noah Kupp at R.K. Mellon;
- Final approval of Public Participation in Board Meetings policy;
- Tentative and final approval of Local Board Procedures policy;
- Expulsion of learner in Discipline Matter 3 of 2021-2022 school year from Feb. 3 through the end of the first semester of 2022-2023 school year.
