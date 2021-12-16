The Ligonier Valley School Board on Wednesday approved the resignation, for retirement purposes, of a teacher under investigation after a student made allegations of inappropriate behavior.
The former middle school teacher’s name, which was listed on the special meeting agenda, is omitted from this story because no criminal charges have been filed as of press time.
School directors approved the resignation via a 6-3 vote, with Joslin Bennett, Cynthia Brown and Don Gilbert casting dissenting votes.
The resignation is effective Dec. 15.
Ligonier Valley Police Department Chief John Berger confirmed last week that accusations were made about a teacher sending a lewd video to a student.
“Multiple search warrants have been served on electronic devices and the Attorney General’s office is assisting in downloading, looking for evidence,” he said.
Superintendent Tim Kantor said the district is aware of the investigation and cooperating fully.
Several parents at Wednesday’s meeting felt the teacher did not deserve the right to retire, while one parent questioned why the matter even reached the agenda.
District solicitor Dennis Rafferty said the teacher provided the district with a letter stating the individual’s plans to retire, which allowed the school board to move forward with a vote.
Rafferty said the teacher’s pension rights are determined by the state of Pennsylvania, not the Ligonier Valley School District. He noted that accepting an individual’s retirement allows for a less costly separation for the district as opposed to a firing or other form of dismissal.
“The decision by the district whether to accept his retirement won’t change a thing. Any teacher has the right to submit a letter of retirement. We don’t have discretion in regards to that,” Rafferty said. “From the district’s point of view, that action puts to end the necessity of a very long process that would cost substantial amounts of money to the district.”
Separate from the decision to accept the resignation is the Educator Misconduct Act, a reporting tool used by Pennsylvania schools.
“What information is out there is being reported to police and will be reported to the state, as required through the Educator Misconduct Act, which was put into effect specifically so no one could benefit from an early exit in the face of things like this,” Rafferty said.
Rafferty said the district is “cooperating fully with (police) in regard to any information they might want, and we will continue to do that. Nothing that happens here (at Wednesday’s meeting) will change that in any way.”
“We’re relying on the police because none of this happened in school,” he added. “The whole series of events, as I understand it, happened on a weekend, which I believe are being thoroughly investigated.”
Rafferty suggested that “a lot” of the information on social media regarding the teacher under investigation is incorrect. He added that “if anyone has ever made complaints to the school district about any teacher, they certainly have been investigated. The idea that stuff just gets swept under the rug...I would challenge that.”
Gilbert questioned the timing of the teacher’s resignation vote, as charges have yet to be filed.
“I wish the criminal investigation would have concluded prior to this being brought up,” he said. “... I would like to thank the Ligonier Valley police for the work they have done thus far in the investigation. The timing of it doesn’t sit well with me.”
