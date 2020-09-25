The Ligonier Valley Rail Road Association (LVRRA) has received a community grant and technical support from Carpenter Technology Corporation for the transport of a vintage kiddie trolley ride acquired by the association for the museum.
Carpenter also handled the shipment of the kiddie ride from Washington state to Ligonier Construction in Laughlintown, Ligonier Township. The trolley left the Pacific Northwest and arrived in Ligonier earlier this month.
The LVRRA purchased the ride from Maltby Antiques & Collectibles in Maltby, Washington, earlier this year and applied to the Carpenter Technology Cares community grant program for funding to cover the cross-country journey of the trolley, track and other parts.
The association plans to restore the kiddie ride as a static display at the Ligonier Valley Rail Road Museum with a long-term goal of operating it as a seasonal amusement ride for children, complimenting the museum’s popular 1905 Bobber Caboose. The “Doodlebug” can now be viewed at the museum during its regular operating hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
The museum’s “new” trolley is almost identical to the “Doodlebug” kiddie attraction at neighboring Idlewild & SoakZone amusement park, which was once owned and operated by the railroad. The “Doodlebug” name is believed to be inspired by the gasoline-powered, self-propelled passenger rail cars that operated on the Ligonier Valley Rail Road in its later years as a cheaper alternative to steam.
A similar 1950s-era trolley ride currently operates at Kiddie Park at the San Antonio Zoo in Texas.
“The LVRRA would not succeed without donations, endless volunteers and corporate sponsors who continue to support the Ligonier Valley Rail Road Museum,” LVRRA board president David Byers said. “Carpenter Technology and Ligonier Construction have made it possible to acquire the antique ‘Doodlebug.’ The LVRRA hopes to restore and power the ride. Even though it won’t be traveling between Ligonier and Latrobe, it will bring joy to the next generation of railroaders.”
The LVRRA thanks Carpenter for its generous financial and logistical support of this project, which continues a long history between the two organizations. Carpenter acquired locally based Latrobe Specialty Metals Inc. in 2012. Prior to that acquisition, scrap metal was delivered to the old melt shop at the main plant for about 50 years via the Ligonier Valley Rail Road, whose line ran parallel to Lincoln Avenue and now serves as a walking trail. One of the last commercial uses of the former Ligonier Valley Rail Road track was Conrail’s transport of the old Sack Press out of the steel plant in the late 1990s. LVRRA co-founders Bill McCullough and Bob Stutzman and board member Doug Kurtz all enjoyed 30-plus-year careers at Latrobe Steel.
