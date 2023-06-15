The Ligonier Valley Police Department could have a new officer in the very near future.
Chief Michael Matrunics on Tuesday told the Ligonier Valley Police Commission that the department had narrowed down applications and would be conducting interviews this week.
At least four candidates will be interviewed, but that number could have possibly been higher if other candidates didn’t drop out or take other jobs, he said.
“A couple of people backed out due to the hourly starting rate,” Matrunics said.
New full-time police officers hired by the regional department are paid 80% of the officer’s salary – a little more than $20 an hour. New officer pay gradually increases over three years until they finally make the full rate in their fourth year, according to the collective bargaining agreement.
The department needs to hire officers and have them trained before the fall when it sends two officers to work as full-time school resource officers.
Officer Shawn Knepper will return to the Ligonier Valley School District. Officer Abigail Gerlach, who was hired back in March, is expected to be the SRO for the Valley School of Ligonier. Gerlach completed field training June 1.
The LVPD and Valley School of Ligonier have yet to sign a contract, as the language in the accord is still being finalized.
Knepper and the LVPD are also working on creating a new website for the department, Matrunics said. The website will be another way to put information out to the public.
The department’s Facebook page went offline shortly after former police Chief John Berger was put on leave before being terminated. A Facebook page for the department’s K-9 officer, Kilo, and handler police Sgt. James Friscarella, remains active.
Along with a new webpage and domain, each officer will have his/her own email address along with a generic, departmental email that residents can use to contact the police, Matrunics said.
No timetable was given on when the new website will be up and running, but the department is currently working on a beta version of the site.
The Ligonier Valley Police Commission will hold its next meeting 5 p.m. July 11 at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
