The Ligonier Valley Police Department is looking for more officers after having one resign and another expected to be contracted to a local school for the year.

Chief John Berger announced Tuesday that Officer Kevin Smith will resign his part-time position effective Dec. 30. Smith said in his resignation letter that he was leaving for “circumstances beyond (his) control.”

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

