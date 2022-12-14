The Ligonier Valley Police Department is looking for more officers after having one resign and another expected to be contracted to a local school for the year.
Chief John Berger announced Tuesday that Officer Kevin Smith will resign his part-time position effective Dec. 30. Smith said in his resignation letter that he was leaving for “circumstances beyond (his) control.”
Assistant Chief Michael Matrunics said Smith has been employed with the LVPD for nearly eight years, when he hired him to work for the township.
“He’s a great asset to the department and we will miss him for sure,” Matrunics said.
The police commission approved advertising for a full-time officer to help fill the gap left by Smith and a contract with the Valley School of Ligonier which takes effect in February. The school and police are finalizing the contract details in which the school will cover the salary of the officer.
The police commission also tentatively approved its contract with Laurel Mountain Borough for police coverage. The borough will pay the department $400 a month under the agreement which has been in place since 1995.
A representative from PNC attended the meeting to explain how the department’s pension account is performing. So far this year, the plan’s accounts have performed well enough and in line with the targeted goals.
The department is also expecting to end up around $20,000 under its budget this year once accounts are finalized in a couple of weeks.
Matrunics also informed the commission it will receive around $32,000 to cover the cost of a patrol car which was totaled in a Nov. 9 traffic accident. While most of the equipment in the vehicle was salvageable, the department will have to pay to reinstall the equipment into the new vehicle.
The $32,000 from the insurance will also not cover what the department still owes on the vehicle.
Tuesday’s meeting was also the final meeting for John Beaufort who served on the police commission as a representative for the township.
Later, at the township’s board of supervisors meeting, commission member Stephanie Verna thanked Beaufort for his service to the department.
“He was really integral in merging these two departments,” Verna said. “I can’t say enough to thank him for his service there and I’ve enjoyed serving with him on the committee.”
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
