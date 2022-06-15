The Ligonier Valley Police Commission interviewed a new police officer applicant during Tuesday’s meeting but no action was taken on the position.
Jesse Verdill, a full-time police officer with Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP), would still hold his position there if approved as a part-time officer with Ligonier Valley. But, he would gladly accept a full-time position if offered, Verdill told the commission.
Members of the commission asked Verdill about his schooling and background, along with why he would like to work in the Ligonier Valley.
“I got a lot of good experience (at IUP) and there’s things I will never experience at a township municipality,” Verdill said.
At IUP, Verdill deals mainly with drunk and disorderly college students, he said. He hopes to expand his skillset and gain more working experiences with a variety of people and incidents.
Verdill added he specializes in DUI enforcement and is looking for an opportunity to advance his career.
Members asked whether there would be staffing issues with Verdill continuing to work full-time at IUP. While he works 40 hours a week, overtime at the department is voluntary and his schedule is set for an entire year, Verdill said.
The commission approved the purchase of 50 traffic cones from Uline for $1,100. The traffic cones are needed for traffic control.
“It seems to me that it should be a part of the standard equipment of police vehicles considering the type of work that we do and the calls we respond to,” member Stephanie Verna said.
The commission briefly discussed Laurel Mountain Borough’s hesitancy entering into an agreement with the Ligonier Valley Police Department for service. Laurel Mountain is currently serviced by the Pennsylvania State Police for calls.
When the PSP is unable to respond, Ligonier Valley police are typically dispatched to the area. Last month, police responded to 58 calls at Laurel Mountain while answering more than 600 calls within Ligonier Borough and Township, according to numbers provided in the police activity report.
“We’re going to be there no matter what and it’s our taxpayers of Ligonier Borough and Ligonier Township that’s going to support that,” member John Beaufort said.
Verna agreed with Beaufort’s view on the matter and he suggested submitting the monthly numbers to Laurel Mountain Borough to see how often they are responding to the area.
Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger told the commission the department’s workload is picking up in the area with Idlewild and SoakZone opening. The police have a memorandum to provide service within the park.
During his report, Berger noted the department is “extremely shorthanded” at the moment. Along with the uptick in service calls and the opening of Idlewild, two of the department’s 12 officers are out on medical leave and one is assigned as the school resource officer.
As part of his report, Berger noted the department received 465 calls from 911 and handled 665 complaints in May.
The commission went into executive session for roughly 20 minutes to discuss police contract negotiations and personnel matters.
The Ligonier Valley Police Commission is set to meet again at 5 p.m. July 12 at the township municipal complex.
